EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack: How to link your EA account

The first Prime Gaming Pack for EA FC 24 is now available after it was made live on October 16, 2023. This is the first such reward pack offered in this year's edition of the football game. It comes before the release of Trailblazers Team 2 and provides an additional chance for you to get an item that's potentially good for your squad.

However, the Prime Gaming Pack isn't available for the entire EA FC 24 community. Only those who are members of Amazon's gaming service can opt for the free reward items, which include player cards and other consumables.

However, simply being a member won't be enough, as you will need to have your Prime Gaming account linked to your EA account to obtain the rewards.

The Prime Gaming Pack has some interesting rewards for EA FC 24

Since this is the first Prime Gaming Pack of EA FC 24, the rewards are moderate when it comes to potential valuation. However, you could still get some amazing items from the pack, including a potential Trailblazers card. As mentioned earlier, linking your EA account is mandatory.

The new pack has some useful rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's how to get your Prime Gaming account linked to your EA account:

Go to Amazon Prime Gaming's website.

Log in to your Amazon account.

The Prime Gaming Pack offer will be shown on the home screen. Click on it.

The next page will give you the option to redeem, but it's important to link your accounts first.

Scroll down the page to find the option of linking your EA account with Amazon Prime.

Once you click on the link, the remaining steps are self-explanatory.

Once linked, press Redeem to add the Prime Gaming Pack to your account.

Open EA FC 24 and load the Ultimate Team.

Go to the Packs section within the in-game store, and your free offering should be available there.

Here are the items you'll get:

Four Rare Gold Players

One 81+ Player Pick between three players

Six Rare Consumables

Erling Haaland loan item for a duration of 10 games.

Do note that any reward you find in this pack is untradeable. You have to either use them directly in your squad or employ them to complete different SBCs (where applicable).

The current set of rewards will be available for 35 days (as of October 17, 2023), so you have plenty of time to redeem the rewards.

You can redeem the rewards only once per account. This is irrespective of whether you play on multiple platforms, and the content will be available wherever you log in for the first time after redeeming the pack.