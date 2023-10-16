EA FC 24 leaks hint at Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung Min Son being part of Trailblazers Team 2

With the first week of Trailblazers being a massive success in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, the second batch could possibly be even better, especially with players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung Min Son being rumored as inclusions. New leaks have emerged on social media suggesting that these two superstars will receive boosted versions with new PlayStyles as part of the ongoing event.

Trailblazers Team 1 already provided gamers with boosted versions of some of the biggest names in the sport today, making it the most overpowered promo so far this year. With names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung Min Son being thrown into the mix for Team 2, it has the potential to be even more impressive than the first batch.

Note: This article is speculative, and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung Min Son rumored to be part of Trailblazers Team 2 in EA FC 24

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung Min Son were harshly downgraded in EA FC 24 compared to FIFA 23. However, their performances for their teams so far this season have proven how they still have what it takes to be considered elite-tier athletes. Their leaked inclusion in the ongoing Trailblazers promo is a testament to how consistent they have been so far in this campaign.

What will Trailblazer Cristiano Ronaldo look like in EA FC 24 FUT?

Expand Tweet

With a base rating of 86 and low pace, dribbling, and passing stats, many believed that this would be the first year of Ultimate Team where the former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker would not be viable on the virtual pitch. However, his gold item is surprisingly usable, and his leaked Trailblazers FUT card will undoubtedly be much better.

While his exact overall rating and stats are unknown, FUT Sheriff has predicted that Ronaldo will be 89-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 84

Shooting: 91

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 37

Physicality: 78

It will also be intriguing to see which new PlayStyle+ he receives as part of the event, as his Power Shot+ is already overpowered in EA FC 24.

What will Trailblazer Heung Min Son look like in EA FC 24 FUT?

Expand Tweet

This is a surprising inclusion in the promo lineup, as the Spurs marksman already possesses two special cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with one being an in-form and the other being a POTM SBC item. However, his recent form for the North London side truly warrants a Trailblazers card.

FUT Sheriff has predicted that his new version will be 90-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 92

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 45

Physicality: 74

With two big names already leaked to be part of the promo squad, gamers will be hyped and eager for the official reveal on Friday.