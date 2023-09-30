EA FC 24 Puzzle Master SBC - How to complete, cheapest cost, and more

The Puzzle Master SBC is part of EA FC 24's League and Nation Hybrid set, which is the final squad-building challenge under Foundations. Players are recommended to complete it as early as possible. Doing so will earn them a valuable pack and prepare them for the other different challenges that will be released in the game over the year.

The first thing to do before taking on the Puzzle Master SBC is to estimate the number of coins you'll need to complete the challenge. This will be determined by the amount of fodder you have to buy from the market. Having such information will allow you to complete the task for the lowest possible cost.

This is why it is important to analyze the stipulations of the Puzzle Master SBC in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Puzzle Master SBC conditions

The Puzzle Master SBC in EA FC 24 is a solo task, and the stipulations aren't very complex. It requires a mixture of different nations and leagues, which is the only tricky part.

Leagues: Exactly 5

Nationalities: Exactly 6

Same Club Count: Max 2

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 20

# of players in the Squad: 11

EA FC 24 Puzzle Master SBC cheapest solution

The Puzzle Master SBC will cost between 5,750 coins and 6,300 coins, depending on how much fodder you buy from the market. The cards that are required to complete the challenge are pretty widely available. The trick is to select one nation that has footballers across different leagues.

Brazil is a wonderful example, as footballers from the South American nation play in a wide variety of leagues across the world. This will allow you to buy the cards, if required, for cheap.

Alternatively, you can also grind different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more weekly packs. Opening them will reward you with cards that could be usable in this challenge.

Is the EA FC 24 Puzzle Master SBC worth it?

The completion cost of the Puzzle Master SBC, even if you choose to get all the fodder from the market, is pretty low. By completing the challenge, you'll earn an untradeable Rare Players Pack, which has an estimated value of around 50,000 coins. Hence, it makes plenty of sense for you to complete it as early as possible.

Moreover, doing so will also bring you one step closer to finishing the League and Nation Hybrid SBC, which will fetch you an additional Rare Mega pack. While both packs are untradeable, the chances of getting valuable cards from them are much higher than from the standard options.