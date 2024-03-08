EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has announced February's Premier League Player of the Month vote winner, with the EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC being live in the world of Ultimate Team. The Danish striker has been in fine form in the last few weeks, scoring plenty of goals and leading the Red Devils to victory on several occasions, winning the POTM award in the process.

This is his fourth special card of the season, and while the EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC is not as impressive or high-rated as his Future Stars version, it is still an incredible card that gamers will be looking forward to unlocking and adding to their rosters in the world of Ultimate Team.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC

Surprisingly, the EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC only consists of a single squad. For a card of this caliber, gamers had expected multiple segments, but EA Sports has been rather generous by requiring just one squad with these stipulations mentioned in the requirements:

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

While the requirement of a Team of the Week player will certainly increase the price of the challenge due to the rarity and demand of these special items, the SBC is still well-priced compared to the previous POTM Diogo Jota SBC.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC

With the FC Fantasy promo coming to an end and the Campaign Re-release promo beginning soon in EA FC 24, these are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete this SBC:

Mahdi Camara: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 84,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Rasmus Hojlund POTM SBC?

The 88-rated card possesses the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 88

Passing: 72

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 42

Physicality: 88

He also has four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, as well as the Aerial and Quick Step PlayStyle+ traits. He also has Power Shot, Power Header, Pinged Pass, Rapid, and Flair as his regular PlayStyles, making him an all-around attacking threat on the virtual pitch.

He will be excellent for scoring crosses in the current meta of the game, which makes him an absolute bargain when you consider the price of the SBC.