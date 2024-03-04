EA Sports hint at EA FC 24 Campaign Re-release event arriving in Ultimate Team

Similar to most weeks, EA Sports has offered some information about the upcoming content in Ultimate Team, including the EA FC 24 Campaign Re-Release. This event will feature three previously released promo rosters: FC Versus, Winter Wildcards, and UEFA Team of the Group Stages. All these lineups possess some amazing cards, much to the excitement of gamers around the globe.

The developers also included information about upcoming Squad Building Challenges and Evolutions, hinting at the arrival of Icon SBCs, Premier League and Serie A POTM SBCs, as well as a brand new Showdown SBC. With so much content scheduled to arrive soon alongside the EA FC 24 Campaign Re-release event, fans are looking forward to the coming week.

Note: This article contains some speculative elements about the nature of the future promo.

The EA FC 24 Campaign Re-release event will arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The ongoing FC Fantasy promo has been active for a while in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with plenty of overpowered cards with dynamic ratings. After an exciting couple of weeks, fans are now looking forward to the EA FC 24 Campaign Re-release event.

All three rosters that will be part of this event feature household names that are also fan favorites in Ultimate Team.

The best players from FC Versus, Winter Wildcards, and UEFA Team of the Group Stages

The following are some of the most overpowered and expensive players from the three rosters:

Kylian Mbappe (Team of the Group Stages)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Winter Wildcards)

Virgil van Dijk (Winter Wildcards)

Marcus Rashford (FC Versus)

Rodri (FC Versus)

Alexia Putellas (Winter Wildcards)

Neymar (FC versus)

Heung Min Son (FC Versus)

All these players are worth millions of coins in the transfer market. The informational graphic released by EA Sports does not specify whether Winter Wildcards Icons and FC Versus Ice players will be part of the EA FC 24 Campaign Re-release roster. However, there is certainly a possibility that players like Winter Wildcards Icon Pele will also be released back into packs.