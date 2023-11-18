EA FC 24 Renan Lodi FC Pro Live SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Renan Lodi FC Pro Live SBC is now available in EA FC 24, meaning players can obtain a special card by completing it in Ultimate Team. A bulk of items under the FC Pro Live promo are currently available in packs. However, you'll have to rely on your luck to find even one of them. Completing this SBC before it expires will yield you a series item without you having to rely on external factors.

Before jumping into this challenge, you need to figure out how many coins you'll need to beat it. This will be decided by the fodder required to complete this SBC's tasks. The best way to get an idea about your expenses is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's Renan Lodi FC Pro Live SBC.

All Renan Lodi FC Pro Live SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The Renan Lodi FC Pro Live SBC is a pretty straightforward challenge, as it contains only one task. And though it comes with conditions that you'll have to satisfy to get a promo card, they're relatively manageable, even for beginners. Here are the requirements of this SBC:

Task - Renan Lodi FC Pro Live SBC

Min. 1 player from: Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Min. 1 player: Team of the Week

Min. team rating: 85

The challenge will cost about 95,000 coins if you get all the fodder from Ultimate Team's market. However, you can bring that amount using cards that are already available in your FUT collection. A major part of the cost is determined by the mandatory TOTW item. Instead of buying it, you can complete the TOTW pick challenge currently available in Ultimate Team to get that card.

Moreover, you can always grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find more fodder to use in this new SBC. This will allow you to further lower its completion cost.

Is the EA FC 24 Renan Lodi FC Pro Live SBC worth it?

Detailed stats of the new card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 85-rated LB item dedicated to Renan Lodi that can also operate at LWB. It has decent defensive stats but lacks in the default playstyles. However, it forms nation links with Brazilian cards and league links with French items. This makes the promo card a good fit in many squads.

Moreover, Renan will be represented by Umut in the upcoming FC Pro Open. Based on the latter's performances in that tournament, the item will receive upgrades. If it gets all five levels of enhancements, that will improve this item massively. Since that can happen, this SBC is a bargain.