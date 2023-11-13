EA FC 24 FC Pro Live promo expected release date, features, and more

If the latest rumors regarding EA FC 24 promos are to be believed, FC Pro Live is all set to be the next special set of cards to appear in Ultimate Team. EA Sports has already briefly hinted at the upcoming promo in the recently concluded FC Pro Open global qualifiers, which witnessed three days of exciting action. However, not much is known about the next set of special cards that will be released in Ultimate Team.

FC Pro Live will be the first time EA Sports will be creating a special promo based on the esports scene. Last year in FIFA 23, a special Kaka item was introduced in Ultimate Team selected by eChampions League winner Emre Yilmazz. This time around, things are shaping up to be far more expansive in terms of possible new cards coming to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Expected EA FC 24 FC Pro Live promo release date

As things stand, November 17 appears to be the most probable date for the new promo to go live. While the Triple Threat promo is going on in full flow at the moment, it's expected to be a one-week event only. If it doesn't get a second team, November 17 is when it will end and get replaced by a new promo.

That said, readers are advised to remember that EA Sports hasn't officially announced the release date of the next promo. Hence, it's best not to draw conclusions until an official confirmation has been made by the developers.

Expected EA FC 24 FC Pro Live promo features

Like the Triple Threat and Traiblalzers, the upcoming promo will also be making its series debut. Hence, it's hard to estimate what the special cards could look like. It appears that all 20 candidates in the FC Pro Open will each be selecting a footballer, who will then get a promo item.

Based on the performance of the pro players, the cards selected by them will be getting boosts for filling certain conditions. This will be split between improvement in stats and the addition of new playstyles. Once again, the full set of features is expected to be confirmed once the new promo goes live.