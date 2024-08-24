EA FC 24 Rivaldo Greats of the Game Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

Rivaldo Greats of the Game Icon SBC was dropped today (August 24) in EA FC 24. This is the second Icon player SBC of Season 9: Pre-Season, following Pele's FUTTIES Icon SBC released yesterday. This is a great card with some impressive stats for attacking from the left side of the pitch. He dominates as a left-winger but can also play as an attacking midfielder or a center forward.

Some of the unbelievable stats of this card include 98 Pace, 99 Dribbling, and 97 Shooting along with Deadball+, Finesse Shot+, Technical+, and Press Proven+. He can prove lethal inside the opponent's penalty box with 99 Dribbling coupled with Technical+. The price to craft this Rivaldo Greats of the Game Icon SBC is quite high, around 1,200,000 coins.

All tasks for Rivaldo Greats of the Game Icon SBC in EA FC 24

Teams required to complete Rivaldo Greats of the Game Icon SBC (image via EA)

This Rivaldo Greats of the Game Icon SBC requires you to submit 15 teams in total. It will be a significant investment to craft and complete this challenge. Let's look at the teams and their requirements:

Born Legend

Rare players: Exactly 11

Exactly 11 Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Exactly Bronze Number of players in the squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare players: Exactly 11

Exactly 11 Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Exactly Silver Number of players in the squad: 11

On a Loan

Squad Rating: Min. 86

Min. 86 Number of players: 11

Selecao

Number of players from Brazil- Min. 1

Min. 1 Squad Rating: Min. 92

Min. 92 Number of players- 11

League Legend

Number of players from La Liga- Min. 1

Min. 1 Squad Rating- Min. 92

Min. 92 Number of players- 11

League Finesse

Number of players from Seria A- Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating- Min. 92

Min. 92 Number of players- 11

Top Notch

Number of TOTS or TOTW players in the squad- Min. 1

Min. 1 Squad Rating- Min. 92

Min. 92 Number of players- 11

93-Rated Squad X4

Squad Rating- Min. 93

Min. 93 Number of players- 11

94-Rated Squad X4

Squad Rating- Min. 94

Min. 94 Number of players- 11

These are the total number of squads you must craft based on their requirements to complete Rivaldo Greats of the Game Icon SBC.

Cheapest solutions for Rivaldo Greats of the Game Icon SBC

Stats of the Rivaldo Greats of the Game Icon SBC card (Image via EA)

If you are planning to utilize the transfer market to craft some of these squads, refer to the listed players to minimize the amount you spend on the Rivaldo Greats of the Game Icon SBC.

On a Loan

Gabriel (84)

Weir (84)

Lavelle (87)

Nagasato (84)

Müller (84)

Osimhen (88)

Naeher (83)

de Jong (87)

Kolo Muani (84)

Patri Guijarro 88)

Schmidt (83)

Building this squad will require you to expend 31,000 coins.

Selecao

Euro Make your Mark Sesko (95)

FUTTIES Icon Stoichkov (96)

Matic (81)

Greats of the Game Hero Tevez (96)

Greats of the Game Hero Kessler (94)

Greats of the Game Hero Ricardo Carvalho (94)

Fran Beltran (80)

Gonzalez (81)

Arthur Cabral (80)

Di Gregorio (79)

Greats of the Game Icon Suker (96)

This squad will set you back by 78,200 coins.

League Legend

Yeray (81)

FUTTIES Icon Stoichkov (96)

Greats of the Game Icon Cannavaro (95)

Dimitrievski (79)

UEFA Euro Path to Glory Trossard (94)

Copa America Path to Glory Bruno Guimarães (96)

FUTTIES Hero Bompastor (96)

Elmas (80)

Greats of the Game Hero Ricardo Carvalho (94)

Tullis-Joyce (80)

Fabián Ruiz (81)

The cost of building this team from scratch is 84,900 coins.

League Finesse

Tullis-Joyce (80)

Copa America Path to Glory Bruno Guimarães (96)

Elmas (80)

UEFA Euro Team of the Tournament Bruno Fernandes (96)

Rakitic (81)

EURO Make your Mark Šeško (95)

Angeliño (79)

Greats of the Game Icon Hernández (94)

Greats of the Game Hero Ricardo Carvalho (94)

Tah (81)

FUTTIES Hero Bompastor (96)

The total cost of this team stands at 80,100 coins.

Top Notch

Roebuck (79)

Greats of the Game Hero Ricardo Carvalho (94)

Team of the Year Icon Hamm (95)

Elmas (80)

Schmeichel (81)

Team of the Season Giroud (96)

Greats of the Game Icon Hernández (94)

Senß (80)

FUTTIES Icon van Nistelrooy (96)

Greats of the Game Hero Tevez (96)

Rui Patrício (81)

The total expenditure on this team will be about 82,250 coins.

93-Rated Squad X4

Team of the Season Moments Kerr (96)

Jesús Navas (80)

EURO Team of the Tournament Bruno Fernandes (96)

Charles (80)

Tullis-Joyce (80)

Greats of the Game Hero Tevez (96)

Suso (80)

Elmas (80)

FUTTIES Hero Sneijder (97)

FUTTIES Hero Bompastor (96)

FUTTIES Zaha (97)

You will have to spend about 82,250 coins to craft this team.

94-Rated Squad X4

Casemiro (89)

Rodri (89)

FUTTIES Icon Baresi (95)

Morgan (89)

Team of the Season Icardi (96)

FUTTIES Hero Ricken (95)

Team of the Season Moments Goretzka (95)

Golazo Icon Bobby Charlton (94)

Greats of the Game Hero Ricardo Carvalho (94)

Alisson (89)

EURO Make your Mark De Ketelaere (95)

Building this team will cost you 125,800 coins.

