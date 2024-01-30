EA FC 24 Road to the Final promo - Expected release date, possible card upgrades, and more

If the latest rumors turn out to be true, the EA FC 24 Road to the Final promo, or the RTTF cards, are coming next to Ultimate Team. Despite the lack of any official confirmation from EA Sports, the information has been shared by reliable leaker and content specialist FIFATradingRomania on their X account. The news will surely delight many, as it marks the return of yet another popular promo.

The RTTF promo has been present in Ultimate Team in previous years, with massive popularity in FIFA 23. This promo typically features cards that can get boosts based on real-life results. Naturally, expectations regarding the EA FC 24 Road to the Final promo will be high, and it could feature some of Europe's biggest names.

This article will cover the release date and other details regarding the Road to the Final promo.

When will the EA FC 24 Road to the Final promo release? (expected)

As things stand, Friday, February 2, 2024, seems to be the likeliest date when the EA FC 24 Road to the Final promo will be released in Ultimate Team. This is the same date when the existing TOTY cards are going to be removed from the packs. There have been some rumors regarding the appearance of the Future Stars promo; however, the RTTF cards are more likely to come next.

That said, readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation from EA Sports before drawing any conclusions. However, February 2 looks like a realistic timeline, as it was released during a similar period, marking the return of continental club football.

Will EA FC 24 Road to the Final promo cards have upgrades?

While EA Sports hasn't officially confirmed any news as of writing, it's more than likely all the Road to the Final promo items will have possible upgrades. Historically, the promo features cards of footballers who have qualified for the knockouts of the European club competitions.

Based on how they do, each card will be able to get upgrades to their stats, weak foot, and skills. This year, there could be boosts in terms of additional playstyle/playstyle+ as well. Hence, it will be interesting to find out which footballers become part of the Road to the Final promo.