EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon SBC of the Ultimate Birthday event, with the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon card now being up for grabs. While this card was not released during the latest promo, it is still regarded as one of the best fullbacks in the game due to its Icon status, overall rating, stats, and impressive PlayStyles.

The Future Stars event was a massive success in the world of Ultimate Team, introducing boosted versions of a host of future superstars as well as legends of the sport. The EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon card was part of the latter, and the Brazilian legend can now be unlocked via an SBC.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC

Similar to the recently released Ultimate Birthday Socrates SBC, the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC is also rather expensive and contains multiple squads. These are the requirements:

Born legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon)

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Brazil

Brazil players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top-Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC

These are some of the cheapest solutions for the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC during the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo:

Born legend

11 Bronze Rare players

Rising Star

11 silver Rare players

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon)

Sven Botman: 83

Patrick Schick: 83

Luke Shaw: 83

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Jorginho: 83

Francesco Acerbi: 83

Gerard Moreno: 83

Arianna Caruso: 83

Youri Tielemans: 82

Olivia Schough: 82

Cost: 9,000 coins

Real Madrid

Luka Modric: 87

Christopher Operi: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 59,000 coins

Brazil

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Denis Zakaria: 87

Marquinhos: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Ilkay Gundogan: 86

Paulina Dudek: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 62,000 coins

Top-Notch

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Christopher Operi: 87

Marquinhos: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Ilkay Gundogan: 86

Paulina Dudek: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 85,000 coins

87-rated squad

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Alexander Sorloth: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Mario Gomez: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Klara Buhl: 83

Cost: 125,000 coins

87-rated squad

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Alexander Sorloth: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Mario Gomez: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Klara Buhl: 83

Cost: 125,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 154,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 154,000 coins

89-rated squad

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Rodri: 89

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Cost: 244,000 coins

90-rated squad

Harry Kane: 93

Matteo Politano: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Rodri: 89

Ruben Dias: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Cost: 347,000 coins

With an overall expected cost of around 1.9 million coins, the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC is way too expensive compared to his tradeable version.