EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Icon SBC of the Ultimate Birthday event, with the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon card now being up for grabs. While this card was not released during the latest promo, it is still regarded as one of the best fullbacks in the game due to its Icon status, overall rating, stats, and impressive PlayStyles.
The Future Stars event was a massive success in the world of Ultimate Team, introducing boosted versions of a host of future superstars as well as legends of the sport. The EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon card was part of the latter, and the Brazilian legend can now be unlocked via an SBC.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Ultimate Birthday Socrates SBC, the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC is also rather expensive and contains multiple squads. These are the requirements:
Born legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Real Madrid
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Brazil
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Top-Notch
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
87-rated squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC
These are some of the cheapest solutions for the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC during the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo:
Born legend
- 11 Bronze Rare players
Rising Star
- 11 silver Rare players
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon)
- Sven Botman: 83
- Patrick Schick: 83
- Luke Shaw: 83
- Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
- Jorginho: 83
- Francesco Acerbi: 83
- Gerard Moreno: 83
- Arianna Caruso: 83
- Youri Tielemans: 82
- Olivia Schough: 82
Cost: 9,000 coins
Real Madrid
- Luka Modric: 87
- Christopher Operi: 87
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Leroy Sane: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Caitlin Foord: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
Cost: 59,000 coins
Brazil
- Frenkie De Jong: 87
- Denis Zakaria: 87
- Marquinhos: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Ilkay Gundogan: 86
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Thiago: 84
Cost: 62,000 coins
Top-Notch
- Frenkie De Jong: 87
- Christopher Operi: 87
- Marquinhos: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Ilkay Gundogan: 86
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Thiago: 84
Cost: 85,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Alexander Sorloth: 88
- Mats Hummels: 88
- Mario Gomez: 88
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Ismael Bennacer: 84
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Klara Buhl: 83
Cost: 125,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 154,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Rose Lavelle: 90
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Rodri: 89
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Sandra Panos: 87
Cost: 244,000 coins
90-rated squad
- Harry Kane: 93
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Rose Lavelle: 90
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Rodri: 89
- Ruben Dias: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Cost: 347,000 coins
With an overall expected cost of around 1.9 million coins, the EA FC 24 Roberto Carlos Future Stars Icon SBC is way too expensive compared to his tradeable version.