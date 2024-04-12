EA FC 24 Rodrigo Muniz POTM SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The winner of the fan vote to decide the Premier League Player of the Month for March has been revealed, with the EA FC 24 Rodrigo Muniz POTM SBC now live in Ultimate Team. The Brazilian striker has had a phenomenal streak of games, scoring plenty of goals and leading Fulham to victory on several occasions.

While this might come as a surprise to some, especially with players like Heung Min Son also being nominated, the EA FC 24 Rodrigo Muniz POTM SBC is certainly well-deserved. He also beat Liverpool FC superstar Alexis Mac Allister in the voting process and now possesses a stunning 87-rated version in Ultimate Team.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Rodrigo Muniz POTM SBC

While the EA FC 24 Rodrigo Muniz POTM card certainly possesses the stats, attributes, and PlayStyle+ traits required to be a viable striker in the current meta of the game, he still can't compete against the elite-tier attackers when it comes to their performance on the virtual pitch. This is evident in the price of his SBC too, as EA Sports has made the card extremely affordable and easy to obtain.

Expand Tweet

The SBC to unlock the Brazilian attacker only consists of one squad in Ultimate Team, with the following stipulations being mentioned in its requirements:

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

The SBC does not even require an EA FC 24 Team of the Week player to be completed, which usually boosts the cost of a challenge in Ultimate Team due to their rarity and expensive nature in the transfer market. This makes the SBC even more appealing to gamers looking to add a Premier League attacker to their ranks.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Rodrigo Muniz POTM SBC

The price of fodder players in the transfer market is the lowest it has been in recent memory, especially with the number of packs being opened in the Ultimate Team store during the ongoing EA FC 24 Golazo promo. There are also plenty of ways to obtain untradeable fodder by crafting various Upgrade SBCs.

The Brazilian has some amazing stats. (Image via EA Sports)

However, for those looking to complete the SBC from scratch by buying players from the transfer market, these are some of the cheapest options to complete the challenge in the most optimal way possible:

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 27,000 coins

At such a cheap price, the EA FC 24 Rodrigo Muniz POTM SBC is worth completing for those looking for an affordable Premier League attacker for their roster.