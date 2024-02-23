EA FC 24 RTTF upgrade tracker : All overall changes

By Arka Sarkar
Modified Feb 23, 2024 06:26 GMT
EA FC 24 RTTF upgrade tracker
EA FC 24 RTTF cards can get upgrades (Image via EA Sports)

A key part of all the EA FC 24 RTTF players is their ability to get upgrades to their overall ratings and stats based on real-life results. The first set of matches after the release of the promo has already taken place, and some players have already secured their initial upgrade.

The dynamic upgrade system makes certain EA FC 24 RTTF players better than their higher overall counterparts. While these items don't have great stats to begin with, the upgrades will help them improve over time. Let's take a look at all the players who have already secured the first upgrade after their matches.

List of EA FC 24 RTTF upgrades

Each EA FC 24 RTTF player can get multiple upgrades, which feature an increase in overall ratings, new playstyle+, and 5* Skills/Weak Foot. The upgrades will be gradual, and to secure the maximum upgrade level, a card will have to go on and win the tournament.

The upgrades received so far may be basic, but it's just the start of things.

NameOriginal OverallNew Overall
Rafael Leao9192
Gabriel Jesus90
Joshua Kimmich90
Toni Kroos9091
Lautaro Martinez 9091
Pedri9091
Lucy Bronze89
Giangluigi Donnarumma8990
Ansu Fati8990
Lindsey Horan89
Romelu Lukaku8990
Guiro Reiten89
Sebastian Coates8889
Darwin Nunez8889
Niklas Sule8889
Zambo Anguissa8788
Jose Maria Gimenez87
Josko Gvardiol8788
Mikel Merino87
Xavi Simmons87
De Almeida86
Leon Bailey8688
Oliver Boscagli8688
Kevin Diks86
Emerson8688
Galeno8688
Nico Gonzalez8688
Matteo Guendouzi8688
David Neres8688
Nathan Tella8688

Out of all the cards, the ones involved in UWCL are yet to play their first round of eligible matches. It involves cards from four clubs: Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon, and PSG.

As for the remaining items, all of them have now completed the first set of upgrades. Some have missed out as they have failed to secure at least a draw in their first round of matches. This involves higher-rated items like Gabriel Jesus and Joshua Kimmich in EA FC 24.

On the other hand, a few 86-items like Boscagli, Neres, and Galeno, suddenly appear to be much better versions of their older selves. Their 86-rated items will be upgraded very soon to 88, and they could see even more improvements over the next few weeks.

It remains to be seen which players improve the most from their original versions.