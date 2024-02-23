EA FC 24 RTTF upgrade tracker : All overall changes

A key part of all the EA FC 24 RTTF players is their ability to get upgrades to their overall ratings and stats based on real-life results. The first set of matches after the release of the promo has already taken place, and some players have already secured their initial upgrade.

The dynamic upgrade system makes certain EA FC 24 RTTF players better than their higher overall counterparts. While these items don't have great stats to begin with, the upgrades will help them improve over time. Let's take a look at all the players who have already secured the first upgrade after their matches.

List of EA FC 24 RTTF upgrades

Each EA FC 24 RTTF player can get multiple upgrades, which feature an increase in overall ratings, new playstyle+, and 5* Skills/Weak Foot. The upgrades will be gradual, and to secure the maximum upgrade level, a card will have to go on and win the tournament.

The upgrades received so far may be basic, but it's just the start of things.

Name Original Overall New Overall Rafael Leao 91 92 Gabriel Jesus 90 Joshua Kimmich 90 Toni Kroos 90 91 Lautaro Martinez 90 91 Pedri 90 91 Lucy Bronze 89 Giangluigi Donnarumma 89 90 Ansu Fati 89 90 Lindsey Horan 89 Romelu Lukaku 89 90 Guiro Reiten 89 Sebastian Coates 88 89 Darwin Nunez 88 89 Niklas Sule 88 89 Zambo Anguissa 87 88 Jose Maria Gimenez 87 Josko Gvardiol 87 88 Mikel Merino 87 Xavi Simmons 87 De Almeida 86

Name Original Overall New Overall Leon Bailey 86 88 Oliver Boscagli 86 88 Kevin Diks 86 Emerson 86 88 Galeno 86 88 Nico Gonzalez 86 88 Matteo Guendouzi 86 88 David Neres 86 88 Nathan Tella 86 88

Out of all the cards, the ones involved in UWCL are yet to play their first round of eligible matches. It involves cards from four clubs: Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon, and PSG.

As for the remaining items, all of them have now completed the first set of upgrades. Some have missed out as they have failed to secure at least a draw in their first round of matches. This involves higher-rated items like Gabriel Jesus and Joshua Kimmich in EA FC 24.

On the other hand, a few 86-items like Boscagli, Neres, and Galeno, suddenly appear to be much better versions of their older selves. Their 86-rated items will be upgraded very soon to 88, and they could see even more improvements over the next few weeks.

It remains to be seen which players improve the most from their original versions.