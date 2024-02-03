How to get 4 EA FC 24 RTTF players for free in 9 games?

The EA FC 24 RTTF players are now available in Ultimate Team, and there are some really amazing items for the community to add to their respective squads. While the new set of cards might not be as attractive as the TOTY items, they have a high chance of getting great boosts in the future.

While most of the new cards are in packs, there are some great options for those who might not have luck with their packs or coins to spend on the market. Thanks to content specialist Chem Expert, there seems to be an easy way to get four EA FC 24 RTTF players from the latest objective sets.

While completing all of them can take time, Chem Expert has devised a strategy to get all four EA FC 24 RTTF players by playing just nine games.

Quickest way to unlock four EA FC 24 RTTF players for free

Here are all four cards that can be unlocked via the following method:

David Neres 86

Olivier Boscagli 86

Kevin Diks 86

Galeno 86

There are certain setups that you'll have to maintain in the nine matches, and all of them will have specific goals that you'll have to target.

Matches 1-4

Six French Players

One Brazilian Player

Concede one goal or less per match

Win all matches

Score a minimum of one goal with the Brazilian player per match

Matches 5-9

Six Dutch Players

One Brazilian player (any two matches)

Score a minimum of one goal with the Brazilian player in any two of the four matches

Win all matches

Assist a minimum of one goal per match with a defender (CB, RB, LB, RWB, LWB)

The community can complete these objectives in three game modes - Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or Weekend League matches. However, the easiest option to unlock the four free EA FC 24 RTTF players will be to use the Squad Battles mode.

In this mode, you can control the difficulty of the matches and play against the AI, which makes it a lot easier to determine the outcome of the matches. You'll also be able to focus on the separate goals of the objective sets rather than your opponents.

Also, note that nine games are the minimum that you'll have to play to unlock all four cards. However, if you can't finish all the individual tasks in nine matches, you'll need to play more to get the cards.

All things considered, it's a relatively easy grind for four interesting EA FC 24 RTTF player cards. While the overalls are low, all four items are eligible for future upgrades based on real-life results.