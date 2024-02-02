EA FC 24 RTTF UEFA Tour objective set: How to earn free versions of Neres, Galeno, Diks and Boscagli

With the Road To the Finals objective being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 RTTF UEFA Tour objective, offering free special versions of David Neres, Wenderson Galeno, Kevin Diks, and Olivier Boscagli. All four of these players are 86-rated to begin with but could receive further upgrades based on their progress in various UEFA tournaments.

The RTTF promo is by far one of the most popular recurring events in the world of Ultimate Team. These items are dynamic in nature and receive boosts to their overall ratings and attributes depending on how well their team performs in these European tournaments. The EA FC 24 RTTF UEFA Tour objective is an excellent addition, providing fans with four exceptional cards.

How to complete the EA FC 24 RTTF UEFA Tour objective

Unlike most other player-based objectives released so far in Ultimate Team this season, this set only consists of three individual segments. Each segment poses a unique challenge and offers a boosted RTTF card upon completion. The special versions of Neres, Diks, and Boscagli are all part of these segments, with Wenderson Galeno being the ultimate prize for completing all segments.

These are the various segments and the challenges:

Task 1: French Wall

Concede one or fewer goals per match in four separate Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty while having a minimum of six French players in your starting eleven. Earn 86-rated RTTF Boscagli and 500 XP.

Task 2: Backline Heroes

Assist at least one goal per game using defenders in five separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty while having a minimum of six Dutch players in your starting eleven. Earn 86-rated RTTF Diks and 500 XP.

Task 3: Precise Shot

Win seven matches while scoring at least one goal per match using Brazilian players in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Earn 86-rated RTTF Neres and 500 XP.

The overall group reward for completing the entire set of challenges in the EA FC 24 RTTF UEFA Tour objective is an 86-rated Wenderson Galeno RTTF card with the following stats:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 83

Passing: 74

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 46

Physicality: 77

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 RTTF UEFA Tour objective?

Not only can gamers get their hands on some amazing RTTF players like Galeno, Diks, Boscagli, and the fan-favorite David Neres via this objective set, they can also earn up to 1,500 XP by completing all these challenges. This makes it a worthwhile proposition, especially with how easy and unrestrictive the requirements are for completing the entire set. The EA FC 24 RTTF UEFA Tour objective is certainly worth completing.