How to unlock the EA FC 24 Granit Xhaka TOTY Honorable Mentions card for free

The Team of the Year event is live in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Granit Xhaka TOTY Honorable Mentions card being up for grabs. It can be unlocked via an objective set that is rather unique, as it is not named after the player being offered but is instead titled "2023 Year in Review 1." It offers a special version of the Swiss midfielder as well as some amazing packs.

Bayer Leverkusen has been in fine form in the Bundesliga this season. They are currently undefeated in the league and are at the top of the table ahead of reigning champions Bayern Munich. Their success can largely be attributed to youngsters like Frimpong and Wirtz, but their experienced veterans have played a part as well. This is evident from the newly released EA FC 24 Granit Xhaka TOTY Honorable Mentions card.

All tasks in the EA FC 24 Granit Xhaka TOTY Honorable Mentions objective

The objective to unlock the EA FC 24 Granit Xhaka TOTY Honorable Mentions card is called "2023 Year in Review 1." As the name of this set suggests, it is part of a bigger set of challenges called the "2023 Year in Review Completionist." Not only does this card provide players with a boosted version of the Swiss superstar and some packs, but it also helps them make more progress towards the greater objective set. It can be completed in various game modes.

These are the tasks you have to complete:

Task 1: Haaland's Hat-Trick

Description: Erling Haaland recorded four hat-tricks for Manchester City in 2023. Score three goals in four separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using Premier League players.

Rewards: 80+ x 2 players pack.

Task 2: Brilliant Bellingham

Description: Jude Bellingham scored 14 goals in his first 15 matches for Real Madrid. Score 14 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) matches using an English midfielder.

Rewards: 81+ x 2 players pack.

Task 3: Treble Time

Description: Manchester City secured a famous treble in June 2023. Score in three separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Semi pro difficulty while having a minimum of six Premier League players in your starting eleven.

Rewards: 82+ x 2 players pack.

Task 4: Spain World Champions

Description: Spain became the Women's World Champions in August 2023. Win six matches in Squad battles (Or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of six Spanish players in your starting eleven.

Rewards: 83+ x 2 players pack.

Is it worth unlocking the EA FC 24 Granit Xhaka TOTY Honorable Mentions card?

The former Arsenal FC midfielder has received an incredible 90-rated item with some impressive attributes and PlayStyles in EA FC 24, making him a viable option in the current meta of the game. With the card being free to unlock while also offering a variety of packs, the EA FC 24 Granit Xhaka TOTY Honorable Mentions objective is definitely worth completing.