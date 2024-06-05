EA FC 24 server downtime (June 5): Servers to be taken down at 8 AM UTC

With the Ultimate Team of the Season promo coming to an end in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has announced the latest EA FC 24 server downtime scheduled to take place on June 5, 2024. Similar to other occurrences of such breaks, the company has not specified any particular reason for it, only providing details about the beginning and concluding times of the downtime.

The conclusion of the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS event also coincides with the ending of the current season in Ultimate Team. This could be a reason behind this EA FC 24 server downtime. With the new season beginning soon, this break might be needed to ensure the proper functioning of the servers during a busy time in the world of Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is based on information provided by EA Sports. Timings can be subject to change.

Trending

When will the EA FC 24 server downtime begin?

Expand Tweet

EA Sports took to social media to announce the upcoming EA FC 24 server downtime on June 5, 2024. This information was conveyed via EA Sports FC Direct Communication on X, with details about the starting and ending times of the break being specified.

Here are the times at which maintenance will begin across various time zones:

UTC: 8 AM

IST: 1:30 PM

ET: 4 AM

PT: 1 AM

This will impact EA Sports FC 24 games across all platforms, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior to the break. This is usually done to ensure that gamers don't face any disconnection losses in online game modes like Division Rivals or UT Champions. During the break, fans will be unable to connect to online services or play online games.

When will the EA FC 24 servers be back online?

Based on the information provided by EA Sports, the EA FC 24 server downtime will last for a total of six hours. Here are the timings at which servers should be back online, unless there are any delays on the developer's end:

UTC: 2 PM

IST: 7:30 PM

ET: 10 AM

PT: 7 AM

With Division Rivals rewards being due on June 6, 2024, gamers will be hoping that servers are back online as soon as possible. They want to resume their progress in the game mode quickly and try to secure the best rewards possible for the upcoming Festival of Football promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback