EA FC 24 announces the official date for UEFA Euro 2024

EA Sports has officially announced the arrival of its long-awaited UEFA Euro 2024 update through its X handle and confirmed the date for it to go live in the EA FC 24 servers as June 6, 2024. Last year in November, EA had already teased the event with a free Euros promo update where players received Euros-specific Ultimate Team items on certain dates during December and January.

Those FC 24 promo packs included 85 to 86-rated special cards of Jack Grealish, Virgil van Dijk, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Wirtz, and a few more. Since then, there haven't been any sneak peeks regarding the event until today.

When is the UEFA Euro 2024 event releasing in FC 24?

The FC 24 Euros 2024 event is expected to feature many exciting rewards (Image via EA Sports)

As the UEFA Euro 2024 real-life event officially kick-starts on June 15, 2024, EA Sports has already started its preparations to engage fans with FC 24 and FC Mobile.

It has now been revealed that the UEFA Euro 2024 event will be officially live in FC 24 on June 6, 2024 (Thursday.)

The same event in FC Mobile is set to start with a countdown pre-event starting from June 11, 2024. However, its' FC 24 PC counterpart will begin nearly a week earlier, promising many more exciting features. It is expected to run for over a month.

The tweet by EA Sports, however, didn't reveal much information regarding the event's structure and format. Only a picture featuring several stars, including Virgil van Dijk, Federico Chiesa, Florian Wirtz, Alvaro Morata Jude Bellingham, Diogo Jota, and Ousmane Dembele, in their respective national kits, was posted with the caption:

"Get ready for a festival of football. UEFA EURO 2024 is coming to #FC24 on June 6."

All the new kits released for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament are expected to be included as part of the FC 24 event update along with the usual squad updates.

The UEFA Euro 2024 event is all set to go live in FC 24 servers on June 6, 2024 (Image via EA Sports)

FIFA 21 (an older title of the EA FC Franchise) did not feature the Euro 2020 tournament, which disappointed many loyal fans, as Konami secured an exclusive partnership with UEFA for eFootball PES 2020 to be the official European Championship video game.

However, FC 24 has regained its rights and will allow players to compete in the largest European international football competition. Fans expect to receive tons of new content in the game, including FUT Cards, National Teams, and Stadiums.

No further details have been confirmed as of now, but the Euro 2024 event in FC 24 could be similar to the 2022 World Cup update that was featured in FIFA 23.

Though it should be taken with a grain of salt, a recent leak by reliable EA FC insider "FUT Scoreboard," revealed that a Path to Glory campaign involving the Euros event will begin on June 6, 2024.

Fans will now have to wait a few more days for further details regarding the FC 24 UEFA Euro 2024 update.

