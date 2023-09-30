EA FC 24 Super Lig Foundations Objective set - All tasks, rewards, and more

The Super Lig Foundations Objective set is now live in EA FC 24, making it the third such collection to become available in Ultimate Team. Players can now complete different tasks to obtain various rewards, including special cards. Unlike packs or SBCs, you won't have to spend any coins to obtain them. With a bit of strategy, you should be able to complete all the tasks for free.

The main job is to analyze the tasks in the Super Lig Foundations Objective set. This will allow you to devise the best strategy to unlock these cards. Let's take a look at all the conditions that are part of tonight's Squad Foundations objective in EA FC 24.

All Super Lig Foundations Objective set tasks in EA FC 24

Like the previous additions from the same series, there are four separate tasks. The order of completion of these tasks isn't important at all, but some will finish earlier than the rest. Each task also has a given stipulation that you must meet in order to complete it.

Playmaker: Assist five goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with a Trendyol Super Lig player.

Consistent Finisher: Score eight goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with a Trendyol Super Lig player.

Play 8: Play eight matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least two players from Trendyol Super Lig in your starting 11.

Turkish 5: Win five matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least two players from Trendyol Super Lig in your starting 11.

EA FC 24 Super Lig Foundations Objective set rewards

There's a total of five different items you'll get by completing the full set. This includes two different player packs that can be opened for more rewards in Ultimate Team. If lucky, you might find RTTK items from one or both of those packs (it will depend on random luck).

What won't depend on luck are the three special cards from the challenge. By completing the first task, you'll earn an 83-rated card from Samu Saiz. The third task will unlock an 83-rated item of Ceccherini, while the entire set rewards you with an 84-rated card of Milos Orsic.

You can complete the Super Lig Foundations Objective set across three different EA FC 24 game modes: Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Champions matches. The easiest mode will be Squad Battles, as you will face AI-controlled opponents and decide on the difficulty of the matches.