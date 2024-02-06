EA FC 24 The Final SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The latest Puzzle SBC is now available for gamers to complete in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with The Final SBC offering a decent pack in return. With the Road to the Final promo following the theme of UEFA Club competitions, this SBC pays tribute to Manchester City's triumph in the final of the Champions League against Inter last season.

This is the latest such SBC to be released during the ongoing Road to the Final promo, and it is also part of the RTTF Puzzle Completionist objective.

This objective contains all the Puzzle SBCs to be released over the course of the event, providing gamers with bonus packs for completing them all as they arrive.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 The Final SBC

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 The Final SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC:

Davide Fratesi: 80

Dirk Asare: 54

Kadir Hodzic: 62

Nadir Zeineddin: 63

Bahadir Ozturk: 65

Tobias Kainz: 67

Muammer Yildirim: 64

Aygun Yildirim: 66

Thorsten Mahrer: 69

Damjan Kovacevic: 60

Marco Knaller: 64

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 2,700 coins. This is to be expected, as the player from Inter is the only gold item in this solution. The rest of the squad can be completed with Bronze and Silver items.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 The Final SBC?

Completing this SBC serves a dual purpose in Ultimate Team. Not only can gamers get their hands on a Two Rare Gold Players pack, they can also complete a segment of the RTTF Puzzle completionist objective to earn another pack and work towards completing the entire set.

With so many special players currently available, every pack is worth opening to test your luck, making the EA FC 24 The Final SBC a worthwhile proposition.