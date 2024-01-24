The patch notes for the EA FC 24 Title Update 8 have been made public after this release was made randomly by EA Sports. While this is not the most significant or influential update, it will certainly improve the overall gaming experience for those who play its old-gen versions.

The EA FC 24 Title Update 8 is only applicable to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. It introduces a host of menu-based changes, tweaks to gameplay, and more. Gamers have been asking for these improvements for a while now, and the latest patch notes will definitely inspire a lot of hype among fans.

The EA FC 24 Title Update 8 patch notes are now available on social media

Similar to every other time this game has received an update, EA Sports took to Twitter to release the EA FC 24 Title Update 8 patch notes on the EA Sports FC Direct Communication account.

This update has arrived at the perfect time, as the ongoing Team of the Year promo has led to an escalation in the game's power curve. While EA FC 24 Title Update 8 is focused solely on old-gen platforms, it is still an amazing addition that improves the overall gameplay:

These are the changes made to various aspects of the title:

Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

Help information could have unintentionally displayed without being prompted during SBCs.

Some Squad Foundation Player Item visuals did not display correctly during Pack openings.

In a rare scenario, the EA connect button callout did not display.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Improved ball trajectory consistency when successfully performing a Chip Shot.

Career Mode

Made the following changes:

The player Bio screen could have displayed an incorrect badge.

When creating a club in a Manager career, some kits were unavailable

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, badges, boots, and star heads.

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of placeholder text.

In some stadiums, a Manager could have been located outside of the technical area.

Some team kit colors were not displayed correctly on the match scoreboard.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.

While there are not a lot of gameplay changes involved in the EA FC 24 Title Update 8, it undoubtedly provides some significant changes that were necessary for the overall functioning of this game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.