With Team of the Year defenders now being up for grabs in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the brand new EA FC 24 TOTY Centre-Back Prospect Evolution for gamers to level up their defensive players. This is the latest EVO to be added to the game during the latest event, offering some exciting upgrades for centre-backs that meet certain criteria.

Evolutions have proved to be an excellent addition to Ultimate Team, providing gamers the opportunity to boost the stats of their lower-tier players and make them usable on the virtual pitch. The latest EA FC 24 TOTY Centre-Back Prospect Evolution is the perfect example, as it boosts an underwhelming centre-back and makes them a viable defensive option in the current meta of EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 TOTY Centre-Back Prospect Evolution requirements

To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 TOTY Centre-Back Prospect Evolution, a player must fulfill the following requirements:

Overall: Maximum 85

Pace: Maximum 82

Physicality: Maximum 88

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum 8

Number of PlayStyle+: Exactly zero

Position: CB

All EA FC 24 TOTY Centre-Back Prospect Evolution upgrades

Similar to many other Evolution sets released so far in the game, this EVO also consists of three separate levels. These are the upgrades offered by the various levels individually:

Level 1

Pace +1

Passing +2

Defending +2

Level 2

Pace +1

Jumping +4

Strength +4

Aggression +5

PlayStyle: Intercept

Level 3

Pace +1

Passing +2

Dribbling +3

Defending +2

PlayStyle+ : Jockey

Meanwhile, these are the challenges that gamers must complete to unlock the upgrades on offer in each level:

Level 1

Play four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty by atleast two goals using your active EVO player.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty by atleast two goals using your active EVO player.

Level 3

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Best players to use in the EA FC 24 TOTY Centre-Back Prospect Evolution

With the relatively high rating threshold, gamers can use a wide variety of players in the latest EA FC 24 TOTY Centre-Back Prospect Evolution, including the likes of:

Alessandro Buongiorno (Team of the Week): 85

David Alaba: 85

Stefan De Vrij (Team of the Week): 85

Mason Holgate (Squad Foundations): 85

Juan Foyth (Trailblazers): 85

Matheus Reis (Squad Foundations): 84

Cristian Romero (Team of the Week): 84

Gleison Bremer: 84

With so many base gold and promo items being eligible, this is one of the best Evolutions to be released so far.