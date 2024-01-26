EA FC 24 TOTY CM Evolution leaked - All requirements and upgrades

The EA FC 24 TOTY CM Evolution is set to arrive in the next few days, according to the latest rumor shared by reliable leaker FUT Police Leaks. It's unclear as to when this Evolution will be available, but there will certainly be plenty of interest from fans who will look to get one more card upgraded.

So far, no official information is available about the EA FC 24 TOTY CM Evolution. However, certain predictions can be made based on how Evolutions typically work in Ultimate Team mode. With the Honorable Mentions items coming soon, this Evolution might be available sooner rather than later.

When will the EA FC 24 TOTY CM Evolution release?

There's a great chance that the EA FC 24 TOTY CM Evolution will arrive on the night of January 26, 2024 (Friday). EA Sports will release the Honorable Mentions in packs, marking the start of a new promo (under TOTY). The last few Fridays have proven that the launch of a new promo coincides with the release of new Evolutions.

However, the TOTY promo will be available for one more week, if not more, so the EA FC 24 TOTY LW Evolution could be released at a later date as well. The Evolution is also expected to appear in Ultimate Team, so that's another option for players to watch out for.

What are the EA FC 24 TOTY CM Evolution requirements?

Requirements are always important for any Evolution as they determine which cards can be used as a potential for upgrade. While the requirements mentioned here are unofficial, readers can use it as a potential benchmark to determine which cards could be used:

Position = CM

MAX. OVR = 75

MAX. PACE = 80

MAX. SHOOTING = 74

MAX. PLAYSTYLES+ = 0

MAX. PLAYSTYLES = 7

What are the EA FC 24 TOTY CM Evolution upgrades?

While the detailed upgrades aren't available now, FUT Police Leaks has predicted that one card will get their overall boosted by +14 and get two playstyles+ (Relentless and Pinged Pass). This Evolution could be really unique as it's set to offer two playstyle+(s) for the first time in the game's history.

Who are the best players to use in EA FC 24 TOTY CM Evolution?

As the official requirements are still not available, a list of players for now is being withheld. Readers are advised not to make any investment decisions based on leaked requirements since they can change.