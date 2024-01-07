How to get double playstyle+ in EA FC 24

Having the ability to get double playstyle+ in EA FC 24 can offer significant advantages when it comes to overall gameplay. Playstyles are a new addition to this year's version, replacing the older trait system. Playstyle+ refers to an enhanced version, producing better results. As of now, the concept of the double playstyle+ in EA FC 24 is largely a myth. It's widely expected by many that, down the road, there will be cards with double playstyle+ in EA FC 24.

However, the maximum playstyle+ a card can have is limited to one. Thanks to the community, there might be a way to use the power of evolutions to get two playstyle+ on a given card.

Step-by-step guide to getting double playstyle+ in EA FC 24

Like playstyles, evolutions are a new addition to Ultimate Team. Since the game's launch on September 29, EA Sports has continuously launched different evolutions for the community to upgrade their cards. You can even combine two or more evolutions to completely change the stats and overall of a particular card.

Thanks to X user @TreyTheTrain, there could be different ways to get double playstyle+ in EA FC 24. Trey has used the Rare Defender Upgrade and Pep's Legacy evolutions to get a 93-rated Joao Cancelo card with two playstyle+ - Intercept+ and Pinged Pass+.

To get the double playstyle+, follow these steps:

Step 1: Use the card in Rare Defender Upgrade.

Step 2: Complete and claim the first level of upgrades.

Step 3: Complete the second level of upgrades, but don't make any claims. Let evolution expire to ensure you can use the card in the second one.

Step 4: Lock the partially upgraded card in the second evolution.

Step 5: Go back and claim the second level of upgrades from the expired evolution (make sure you had completed the challenges before the evolution had expired).

Step 6: You can now complete the second evolution to get double playstyle+ on your card.

Incidentally, the Rare Defender Upgrade evolution has expired, but the same process can be used with two other evolutions - Trequartista Time and Finisher. The Trequartista Time evolution has three upgrade paths, so you can claim the first two. After completing the third level of upgrades, you will need to wait for the Trequartista time to expire.

Once it's expired, first use the card in the Finisher Evolution and start it before going back to claim the final set of upgrades offered by Trequartista Time.

Can you get double playstyle+ in EA FC 24?

Until EA Sports decides to change the existing system, you shouldn't have any problem using a card that has double playstyle+. It's not a visual glitch by any means, and it's quite apparent that two playstyle+ on one card are included in the code.

In fact, there's a high chance for future promos, starting with TOTY, to feature two playstyle+ on one card. As of now, one playstyle+ is the trend, but the latest combinable feature of evolutions should spice things up.