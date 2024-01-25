EA FC 24 TOTY LW Evolution leaked - Expected release date, upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 TOTY LW Evolution might arrive soon in Ultimate Team if the latest rumors turn out to be true. The information has been shared on X by reliable leaker FUT Police Leaks. This will be delightful for fans who want to upgrade an existing item.

No official information is available as of now regarding the EA FC 24 TOTY LW Evolution. That said, certain predictions can be made based on EA Sports' previous releases. Moreover, its arrival seems imminent, with the Honorable Mentions soon coming to packs.

When will the EA FC 24 TOTY LW Evolution release?

There is a high chance that the evolution will be released on January 26. The Honorable Mentions items will appear in packs starting at 6 pm UK time. In recent weeks, EA Sports has released a new evolution alongside a promo. While the Honorable Mentions falls under the TOTY promo, it's a new set of cards.

That said, the evolution could also arrive in the next few days. Readers are advised not to draw conclusions regarding the release date and wait for the official announcement.

What are the EA FC 24 TOTY LW Evolution requirements?

The requirements of the upcoming evolution clearly focus on the LW position.

POSITION = LW

MAX. OVR = 85

MAX. PACE = 87

MAX. PHYSICALITY = 85

MAX. PLAYSTYLES+ = 0

MAX. PLAYSTYLES = 8

Note that the requirements are subject to change, and readers shouldn't use it as trading advice. EA Sports often changes the requirements of an evolution prior to its release.

What are the EA FC 24 TOTY LW Evolution upgrades?

The exact sets of upgrades and their conditions aren't available as of writing. According to FUT Police Leaks, any card that's made part of the evolution will receive the Rapid+ and Trivela playstyles in EA FC 24.

It's highly likely that the cards will get a boost in stats and overall after the upgrades. It remains unclear whether EA Sports will introduce a free or paid evolution.