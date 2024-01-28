EA FC 24 TOTY Cup objective set: How to obtain Jesus Navas, Banini, and Kerolin Nicoli TOTY Honorable Mentions cards for free

With the Team of the Year promo in its final stretch, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 TOTY Cup objective, which offers Jesus Navas, Estefania Banini, and Kerolin Nicoli Honorable Mentions cards. Not only can gamers get their hands on these spectacular cards, but they can also unlock some exciting packs and seasonal XP.

Cup-base objectives are always favored in the world of Ultimate Team. They allow you to test your skills against opponents of a similar skill level with new and unique teams and offer some of the best rewards out of any objective. The latest TOTY Cup objective set is the perfect example, providing packs, XP, and special versions of Jesus Navas, Banini, and Kerolin Nicoli.

How to unlock Jesus Navas, Banini, and Kerolin Nicoli TOTY Honorable Mentions cards via the EA FC TOTY Cup objective

Similar to other cup-based objectives released so far, the EA FC 24 TOTY Cup objective also has several segments that can be completed by playing and winning games in Live Ultimate Team Friendly game modes. These are the various challenges involved and the rewards they offer upon completion:

Play 1: Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode, Earn a 80+ x 2 players pack.

Play 5- TOTY Cup: Play five matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Earn 500 XP.

Play 10- TOTY Cup: Play 10 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Earn 500 XP and Estefania Banini Honorable mentions.

Win 2- TOTY Cup: Win two matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack.

WIn 4- TOTY Cup: Win four matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Earn an 83+ x 2 players pack.

Win 6- TOTY Cup: Win six matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Earn an 84+ x 2 players pack.

Win 8- TOTY Cup: Win eight matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Earn Kerolin Nicoli Honorable Mentions

Win 10- TOTY Cup: Win 10 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Earn an 83+ x 5 players pack.

The overall group reward for completing the EA FC 24 TOTY Cup objective set is a Jesus Navas TOTY Honorable Mentions card.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 TOTY Cup objective?

The Jesus Navas TOTY Honorable Mentions card has an overall rating of 89 with the following stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 76

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 85

Physicality: 74

Similarly, Estafania Banini and Kerolin Nicoli TOTY Honorable Mentions also possess some incredible attributes. These players, along with the packs and seasonal XP on offer, make the EA FC 24 TOTY Cup objective worth completing.