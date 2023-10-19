EA FC 24 Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolution is one of the two new evolutions available in EA FC 24 and arrives free of cost. While players must spend FC points or coins to do the Interceptor Evolution, the variant mentioned above can be done once per account for free. Like Bruiser Wingback released last week, this evolution focuses on a particular position and allows players to upgrade a card of their choice.

Like previous evolutions, the Slide Tackler also has certain restrictions. This ensures that players don't upgrade a card already extremely strong in terms of stats. Moreover, it also encourages the EA FC 24 community to think of alternate strategies and use cards they otherwise might not have used. Let's look at the rules and conditions of this evolution and which cards are best suited for an upgrade.

EA FC 24 Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolution requirements

As expected, certain requirements determine the suitable cards for the upgrade path.

Overall: Max 80

Position: LB

Pace: Max 86

Passing: Max 79

Defending: Max 79

Physicality: Max 79

Playstyles+: Max 0

Compared to Bruiser Wingback, you can include better cards on tonight's release. Bruiser Wingback mandates using either a silver or bronze card, but Trailblazer Slide Tackler allows the scope to use gold cards.

EA FC 24 Trailblazer Slide Tackler upgrades

There are two levels of upgrade that depend on certain conditions.

Level 1 Upgrades

Overall: +2

Defensive Work rate: High

Pace: +5

Passing: +5

Dribbling: +5

Level 1 Upgrade tasks

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 4 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Upgrades

Playstyle+: Slide Tackle

Overall: +2

Physicality: +5

Defending: +5

Level 2 Upgrade tasks

Win 3 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in the game.

It goes without saying that any card you use in this evolution will get some major upgrades once both levels are completed.

Best EA FC 24 players for Trailblazer Slide Tackler evolution

You can apply some major upgrades (Image via Fut.gg)

While the latest EA FC 24 evolution includes a large number of eligible players, some of them will be clear favorites. Once you get both upgrades, the new card will be significantly stronger than their unevolved counterparts.

Kieran Tierney

Christian Biraghi

Tyrell Malacia

Pervis Estupinan

Remy Bensebaini

Robin Gosens

Alex Telles (perfect for Saudi League teams)

Renan Lodi

Paula Tomas

Lucas Digne

It will be interesting to find out which hidden gems are massively strengthened using the Trailblazer Slide Tackler evolution in the coming days.