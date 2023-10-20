EA FC 24 Trailblazers Challenge 4 SBC: How to complete, lowest costs, and more

The Trailblazers Challenge 4 SBC is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, which coincides with the release of the Team 2 cards. With so many excellent options currently in packs, it's the ideal time to open as many as possible. Tonight's resource-item challenge is an excellent way to get a pack for low costs or even free. All you have to do is complete the task in this challenge.

The first job is to gauge the amount of coins required for the fodder. This will help you determine the worth of this challenge. That said, let's analyze the tasks of the Trailblazers Challenge 4 SBC in EA FC 24.

Cheapest Trailblazers Challenge 4 SBC solution

The Trailblazers Challenge 4 SBC is another resource-item opportunity that's pretty easy to complete. Containing only one task, it's perfect for beginners and veterans alike. The stipulations are pretty manageable, and you should have enough fodder to complete it for free.

A sample solution (Image via FUTBIN)

Task - Trailblazers Challenge 4 SBC

Leagues: Min 2

Clubs: Max 5

Same Nation Count: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 70

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

The SBC can be completed for as little as 3,300 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Using cards from your own collection will significantly reduce the final price. This will not only save your coins but also increase the valuation of your rewards.

Tonight's SBC is available for the next two days in EA FC 24, so there isn't much time to complete it. You can use the rewards from Squad Battles on Sunday to complete this challenge. The packs you get from Squad Battles will depend on your final rank and how well you have done over the last week.

Is the EA FC 24 Trailblazers Challenge 4 SBC worth it?

Such cheap SBCs always offer good value in terms of potential rewards to EA FC 24 players. You'll get one Small Prime Mixed Players Pack after completing the challenge. While the pack will include Silver and Bronze items, there's always a chance to get something valuable from the gold cards.

Moreover, you can always use such cards in other challenges to secure better rewards. Considering the minimal costs, there's no reason to skip this challenge.