EA FC 24 Trailblazers Kevin Trapp SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC of the Trailblazers promo, with Bundesliga superstar Kevin Trapp receiving a special version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This is the first goalkeeper SBC released during the game cycle so far this year, and the developers have provided him with an incredible boost that could make him one of the best shot-stoppers in the game.

The Trailblazers promo features players who have had an incredible start to the current league season, guiding their teams to victory with their impeccable performances. With how important Kevin Trapp has been to Frankfurt's success in recent years, it comes as no surprise that the German goalkeeper is featured in the promo lineup.

Trailblazers Kevin Trapp is now available as the first goalkeeper SBC of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After a very close race to the title last season, Bundesliga is back in full flow with their latest campaign. Frankfurt have been one of the most consistent sides in German football over the last few seasons, challenging top-tier opponents and impressing on the European stage as well.

They are currently eighth in the table and owe a large portion of their success to their keeper, Kevin Trapp, who has received a Trailblazers SBC in EA FC 24.

This is the first instance of a goalkeeper receiving an SBC item this year, as well as the only shot-stopper to be featured in the Trailblazers event. This is an enticing addition for gamers with a Bundesliga squad, especially with the league lacking elite-tier keepers.

How to complete the Kevin Trapp Trailblazers SBC in EA FC 24

Similar to the previously released Le Sommer SBC, this challenge also consists of a single squad with extremely simple requirements. These are the specific stipulations that gamers must meet to unlock this special card:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 18,000 coins, which is primarily due to the cost of in-form items in the current state of the transfer market. This is rather reasonable, as Kevin Trapp has received a significant boost up to 87-rated with the following stats:

Diving: 85

Handling: 83

Kicking: 80

Reflexes: 88

Speed: 48

Positioning: 87

His overall rating and stats rival Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel, making him one of the highest-rated goalkeepers in the German top flight. He also has the Footwork, Rush Out, and Cross Claimer PlayStyles, which make him an absolute wall safeguarding the net for those who choose to complete this SBC in EA FC 24.