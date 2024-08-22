EA FC 24 Wes Foderingham FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the first 99-rated goalkeeper in Ultimate Team this year, with the EA FC 24 Wes Foderingham FUTTIES SBC being up for grabs. As the game's cycle approaches its conclusion before the arrival of EA FC 25, gamers are looking to build the highest-rated squads with the most impressive players, and this card may prove to be a valuable addition to their rosters.

The FUTTIES promo has always been a fan-favorite event at the end of every game in the franchise, and EA Sports has delivered yet again by living up to the expectations. Fans have had access to some incredible 99-rated cards via packs and Icon SBCs like Mia Hamm, but the EA FC 24 Wes Foderingham FUTTIES SBC is the very first 99-rated goalkeeper in the game.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Wes Foderingham FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team

Apart from Icon SBCs, there have been multiple high-rated regular player SBCs during the FUTTIES promo as well, including the likes of Inaki Williams and Lukas Klostermann. Similar to these cards, the EA FC 24 Wes Foderingham FUTTIES SBC also requires just one squad to be unlocked in the world of Ultimate Team, making it an absolute bargain for gamers looking to upgrade their rosters.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC that gamers will have to abide by to obtain the English goalkeeper from West Ham United:

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the starting lineup: 11

Not only is the overall rating requirement threshold really low, but the SBC does not even require a Team of the Season (TOTS) or Team of the Week player (TOTW) to be completed. While these items are easier to obtain than ever before, they can still make an SBC more expensive than anticipated due to their demand in various challenges.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Wes Foderingham FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Fans have plenty of options to choose from when purchasing players to complete SBCs during the ongoing FUTTIES week 5 promo, as there are plenty of promo cards from past events available in packs. These are some of the cheapest fodder items you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Wes Foderingham FUTTIES SBC in the most efficient way possible:

Sophia Smith: 88

Diogo Jota: 85

Thomas Partey: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Gabriel: 84

Rodrigo De Paul: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Achraf Hakimi: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Jorginho: 83

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 21,000 coins, which is a very good deal for the only 99-rated goalkeeper in Ultimate Team.

