EA FC 24 Xavi Simons Trailblazers SBC: How to unlock the special card?

The Xavi Simons Trailblazers SBC is the latest special challenge released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players can complete its tasks to obtain a special card for their squad. The latest SBC comes in the wake of the Team 2 release, which has introduced some amazing items in packs. While you'll need to rely on your luck to pack them, there's no such requirement as far as tonight's SBC is concerned.

All you have to do is complete the tasks according to the assigned terms and conditions. The first job is to estimate the possible cost of completion based on the amount of fodder you'll have to buy. This will help you to determine if you should attempt the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the predicted costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Xavi Simons Trailblazers SBC in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Xavi Simons Trailblazers SBC tasks and conditions

The Xavi Simons Trailblazers SBC is a relatively simple challenge in terms of its tasks and conditions. There are only two tasks, and the stipulations on both seem easily manageable.

Task 1 - Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Xavi Simons Trailblazers SBC will cost around 130,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce the completion price by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team. You can always find more fodder by grinding different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

You'll earn different packs based on your weekly performance, and opening them will help you earn more fodder. Using them while completing the challenge will reduce the final price and allow you to save your coins for other purposes in Ultimate Team.

Is the EA FC 24 Xavi Simons Trailblazers SBC worth it?

The new Xavi Simons card (Image via EA Sports)

By completing this challenge, you'll unlock an 84-rated RW card, which can also operate at RM, CAM, and LW. Position-wise, the card has plenty of versatility which can be used effectively. Some of its key stats, like 90 Pace and 87 Dribbling, are pretty pro-meta as well. However, a lower completion cost will have made the challenge far more worthwhile.

While this new card isn't bad at all, a higher overall should have been more applicable considering the cost of the SBC. At 130,000, better options are available directly in the Ultimate Team market.