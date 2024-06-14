EA FC 24 Xavi Simons Make Your Mark SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The first player Squad Building Challenge of the latest Festival of Football-themed promo is finally live in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Xavi Simons Make Your Mark SBC now available to complete. The Dutch youngster is one of the finest prospects in the sport today and will be making his EURO debut soon for the national side. He has received an amazing 95-rated card that can receive further boosts.

After the Path to Glory promo introduced several dynamic cards with live ratings, the Make Your Mark event has taken it a step further by introducing even more overpowered items. The EA FC 24 Xavi Simons Make Your Mark SBC is the best example of this, as it offers a card that has the stats and attributes to be an amazing attacker in this game's current meta.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Xavi Simons Make Your Mark SBC

Simons has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Luis Diaz Path to Glory challenge, the EA FC 24 Xavi Simons Make your Mark SBC requires several segments to be unlocked. These are the tasks:

Task 1: Netherlands

Netherlands players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

TOTW or TOTS players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 4: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The SBC requires two Team of the Season or Team of the Week players, which will make it slightly more expensive than anticipated.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Xavi Simons Make Your Mark SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Make Your Mark promo to complete the EA FC 24 Xavi Simons Make Your Mark SBC in the most efficient way possible:

Task 1: Netherlands

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Thiago: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 47,000 coins

Task 2: Bundesliga

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Cost: 83,000 coins

Task 3: Top Form

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 114,000 coins

Task 4: 89-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 145,000 coins

That's it for this article. For more such content, follow Sportskeeda.