EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC - All players you can get

A new EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC is now available in EA Sports, reintroducing numerous special items released in November. Not only does the reward pool include all Base Icons, but it also includes obtainable items that were released as SBCs last month. However, the description of the challenge has left many gamers confused as to what items they could possibly acquire.

The reward pool includes only Base Icons, while all other Icon SBCs have been excluded from it. That said, there are many valuable items you could possibly receive by completing the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC.

All EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC rewards

The potential rewards from the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC can be broadly divided into two categories. One of them includes all the Base Icons that are currently available in Ultimate Team. It's unclear if EA Sports has released it by mistake or not.

The other group includes all special campaign cards that received SBCs during November. Most of these are no longer available in Ultimate Team, and if you missed out on them earlier, the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC is your best shot.

All EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC campaign cards

Ollie Watkins Centurions

Karim Onisiwo Dynamic Duos

Phillipp Mwene Dynamic Duos

Jude Bellingham La Liga POTM

Vangelis Pavlidis Eredivisie POTM

Nicolo Barella Centurions

Oscar Trejo Centurions

Leticia Santos Squad Foundations

Anthony Gordon Pundit Pick

Midge Purce Showdown

Jordyn Huitema Showdown

Alvaro Negredo Centurions

Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM

Lautaro Martinez Serie A POTM

Ashleigh Neville Triple Thread

Olivier Giroud Flashback

Mario Hermoso Triple Threat

Leicy Santos Triple Threat

Selma Bacha RTTK

Erin Cuthbert RTTK

Nadjma Ali Nadjim Squad Foundations

Ali Krieger End of an Era

Megan Rapinoe End of an Era

Marcel Sabitzer Player Moments

Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM

Mason Holgate Squad Foundations

Hirving Lozano FC Pro Live

Renan Lodi FC Pro Live

Denis Genreau FC Pro Live

Branco Van De Boomen FC Pro Live

Moussa Dembele Squad Foundations

Isak Hien FC Pro Live

Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM

Frenkie De Jong Thunderstruck

Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback

Oscar Flashback

Mangala Flashback

Memphis Depay Thunderstruck

Otavio Showdown

Malcolm Showdown

Christian Romero Thunderstruck

Lee Kang-In Thunderstruck

Thierry Correia Thunderstruck

All EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC Icons

Luis Hernandez ST 86

Gianluca Zambrotta RB 86

Gennaro Gattuso CDM 86

Roy Keane CM 86

Sol Campbell CB 86

Hernan Crespo ST 86

Henrik Larson ST 86

Michael Essien CDM 86

Ashley Cole LB 86

Juan Sebastien Veron CM 86

Emmanuel Petit CDM 87

Xabi Alonso CDM 87

Nemanja Vidic CB 87

Frank Rijkaard CDM 87

Robert Pires LM 87

Gianfranco Zola CF 87

Ian Rush ST 87

David Trezeguet ST 87

Frank Lampard CM 87

John Barnes LW 87

Claude Makele CDM 87

Patrick Kluivert ST 87

Davor Suker ST 87

Fernando Torres ST 87

Michael Ballack CM 87

Clarence Seedorf CAM 87

Ian Wright ST 87

Franck Ribery LM 88

Riquelme CAM 88

Michael Laudrup CAM 88

Fernando Hierro CB 88

Andriy Shevchenko ST 88

Steven Gerrard CM 88

Ronald Koeman CB 88

Paul Scholes CM 88

Wayne Rooney ST 88

Edwin Van Der Sar GK 88

Petr Cech GK 88

Bastian Schweinsteiger CM 88

Michael Owen ST 88

Rio Ferdinand CB 88

David Beckham RM 88

Pavel Nedved LM 88

Laurent Blanc CB 88

Patrick Vieira CM 88

Robin Van Persie ST 88

Marcel Desailly CB 88

Miroslav Klose ST 88

Gheorghe Hagi CAM 88

Kenny Dalglish ST 88

Javier Zanetti RB 89

Alessandro Nesta CB 89

Hugo Sanchez ST 89

Alan Shearer ST 89

Kaka CAM 89

Samuel Eto'o ST 89

Didier Drogba ST 89

Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 89

Eric Cantona CF 89

Socrates CAM 89

Philipp Lahm RB 89

Gary Lineker ST 89

Hristo Stoichkov ST 89

Kelly Smith ST 89

Fabio Cannavaro CB 89

Jairzinho RW 89

Carles Puyol CB 89

Emilio Butragueno ST 89

Peter Schmeichel GK 89

Luis Figo RW 89

Iker Casillas GK 90

Raul CF 90

George Best RW 90

Andrea Pirlo CM 90

Xavi CM 90

Dennis Bergkamp CF 90

Ruud Gullit CF 90

Rivaldo LW 90

Roberto Carlos LB 90

Alessandro Del Piero CF 90

Lothar Matthaus CM 90

Abily CM 90

Bobby Moore CB 90

Franco Baresi CB 91

Thierry Henry ST 91

Carlos Alberto Torres RB 91

Cafu RB 91

Marco Van Basten ST 91

Eusebio CF 91

Zico CAM 91

Homare Sawa CM 91

Roberto Baggio CAM 91

Lev Yashin GK 92

Ferenc Puskas CF 92

Mane Garrincha RW 92

Paolo Maldini CB 92

Gerd Muller ST 92

Bobby Charlton CAM 92

Prinz ST 92

Ronaldinho LW 93

Mia Hamm ST 93

Johan Cruyff CF 93

Zinedine Zidane CAM 94

Ronaldo ST 94

Pele CAM 95

Once you complete the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC, you will get three picks that contain names from the two sections mentioned here. The card you choose from the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC rewards will be added permanently to your squad.

Do note that the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC doesn't guarantee a Base Icon card, which you may obtain depending on your luck.