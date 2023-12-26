EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC - All players you can get

A new EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC is now available in EA Sports, reintroducing numerous special items released in November. Not only does the reward pool include all Base Icons, but it also includes obtainable items that were released as SBCs last month. However, the description of the challenge has left many gamers confused as to what items they could possibly acquire.
The reward pool includes only Base Icons, while all other Icon SBCs have been excluded from it. That said, there are many valuable items you could possibly receive by completing the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC.
All EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC rewards
The potential rewards from the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC can be broadly divided into two categories. One of them includes all the Base Icons that are currently available in Ultimate Team. It's unclear if EA Sports has released it by mistake or not.
The other group includes all special campaign cards that received SBCs during November. Most of these are no longer available in Ultimate Team, and if you missed out on them earlier, the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC is your best shot.
All EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC campaign cards
- Ollie Watkins Centurions
- Karim Onisiwo Dynamic Duos
- Phillipp Mwene Dynamic Duos
- Jude Bellingham La Liga POTM
- Vangelis Pavlidis Eredivisie POTM
- Nicolo Barella Centurions
- Oscar Trejo Centurions
- Leticia Santos Squad Foundations
- Anthony Gordon Pundit Pick
- Midge Purce Showdown
- Jordyn Huitema Showdown
- Alvaro Negredo Centurions
- Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM
- Lautaro Martinez Serie A POTM
- Ashleigh Neville Triple Thread
- Olivier Giroud Flashback
- Mario Hermoso Triple Threat
- Leicy Santos Triple Threat
- Selma Bacha RTTK
- Erin Cuthbert RTTK
- Nadjma Ali Nadjim Squad Foundations
- Ali Krieger End of an Era
- Megan Rapinoe End of an Era
- Marcel Sabitzer Player Moments
- Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM
- Mason Holgate Squad Foundations
- Hirving Lozano FC Pro Live
- Renan Lodi FC Pro Live
- Denis Genreau FC Pro Live
- Branco Van De Boomen FC Pro Live
- Moussa Dembele Squad Foundations
- Isak Hien FC Pro Live
- Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM
- Frenkie De Jong Thunderstruck
- Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback
- Oscar Flashback
- Mangala Flashback
- Memphis Depay Thunderstruck
- Otavio Showdown
- Malcolm Showdown
- Christian Romero Thunderstruck
- Lee Kang-In Thunderstruck
- Thierry Correia Thunderstruck
All EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC Icons
- Luis Hernandez ST 86
- Gianluca Zambrotta RB 86
- Gennaro Gattuso CDM 86
- Roy Keane CM 86
- Sol Campbell CB 86
- Hernan Crespo ST 86
- Henrik Larson ST 86
- Michael Essien CDM 86
- Ashley Cole LB 86
- Juan Sebastien Veron CM 86
- Emmanuel Petit CDM 87
- Xabi Alonso CDM 87
- Nemanja Vidic CB 87
- Frank Rijkaard CDM 87
- Robert Pires LM 87
- Gianfranco Zola CF 87
- Ian Rush ST 87
- David Trezeguet ST 87
- Frank Lampard CM 87
- John Barnes LW 87
- Claude Makele CDM 87
- Patrick Kluivert ST 87
- Davor Suker ST 87
- Fernando Torres ST 87
- Michael Ballack CM 87
- Clarence Seedorf CAM 87
- Ian Wright ST 87
- Franck Ribery LM 88
- Riquelme CAM 88
- Michael Laudrup CAM 88
- Fernando Hierro CB 88
- Andriy Shevchenko ST 88
- Steven Gerrard CM 88
- Ronald Koeman CB 88
- Paul Scholes CM 88
- Wayne Rooney ST 88
- Edwin Van Der Sar GK 88
- Petr Cech GK 88
- Bastian Schweinsteiger CM 88
- Michael Owen ST 88
- Rio Ferdinand CB 88
- David Beckham RM 88
- Pavel Nedved LM 88
- Laurent Blanc CB 88
- Patrick Vieira CM 88
- Robin Van Persie ST 88
- Marcel Desailly CB 88
- Miroslav Klose ST 88
- Gheorghe Hagi CAM 88
- Kenny Dalglish ST 88
- Javier Zanetti RB 89
- Alessandro Nesta CB 89
- Hugo Sanchez ST 89
- Alan Shearer ST 89
- Kaka CAM 89
- Samuel Eto'o ST 89
- Didier Drogba ST 89
- Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 89
- Eric Cantona CF 89
- Socrates CAM 89
- Philipp Lahm RB 89
- Gary Lineker ST 89
- Hristo Stoichkov ST 89
- Kelly Smith ST 89
- Fabio Cannavaro CB 89
- Jairzinho RW 89
- Carles Puyol CB 89
- Emilio Butragueno ST 89
- Peter Schmeichel GK 89
- Luis Figo RW 89
- Iker Casillas GK 90
- Raul CF 90
- George Best RW 90
- Andrea Pirlo CM 90
- Xavi CM 90
- Dennis Bergkamp CF 90
- Ruud Gullit CF 90
- Rivaldo LW 90
- Roberto Carlos LB 90
- Alessandro Del Piero CF 90
- Lothar Matthaus CM 90
- Abily CM 90
- Bobby Moore CB 90
- Franco Baresi CB 91
- Thierry Henry ST 91
- Carlos Alberto Torres RB 91
- Cafu RB 91
- Marco Van Basten ST 91
- Eusebio CF 91
- Zico CAM 91
- Homare Sawa CM 91
- Roberto Baggio CAM 91
- Lev Yashin GK 92
- Ferenc Puskas CF 92
- Mane Garrincha RW 92
- Paolo Maldini CB 92
- Gerd Muller ST 92
- Bobby Charlton CAM 92
- Prinz ST 92
- Ronaldinho LW 93
- Mia Hamm ST 93
- Johan Cruyff CF 93
- Zinedine Zidane CAM 94
- Ronaldo ST 94
- Pele CAM 95
Once you complete the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC, you will get three picks that contain names from the two sections mentioned here. The card you choose from the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC rewards will be added permanently to your squad.
Do note that the EA FC 24 Year In Review Player Pick SBC doesn't guarantee a Base Icon card, which you may obtain depending on your luck.