EA FC 25 82+x20 Upgrade SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 82+x20 Upgrade SBC in Ultimate Team. Unlike other upgrade squad building challenges, it can be repeated unlimited times as long as gamers have the fodder cards required to complete all the associated tasks. With the ongoing Team of the Year (TOTY) promo, players might have a chance of receiving a high-rated TOTY card.

This article will discuss all the tasks to complete the 82+x20 Upgrade SBC and their cheapest solutions in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All tasks and solutions to complete the EA FC 25 82+ x20 Upgrade SBC

Tasks to complete 82+x20 Upgrade SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other upgrade SBC, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks (two in this case) to complete the 82+x20 Upgrade SBC and achieve 20 players featuring 82 or higher overall rating cards.

Here are the stipulations and their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: 83-Rated Squad

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 83

Solution 1

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Robin Le Normand: 83

Vanessa Gilles: 83

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Mauro Icardi: 83

Jonas Wind: 78

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Musa Al Tamari: 83

Task 2: 84-Rated Squad

86 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 2

Cristian Romero: 84

Robin Le Normand: 83

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Joshua Kimmich: 86

Federico Dimarco: 84

Vanessa Gilles: 83

Ingrid Engen: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Mauro Icardi: 83

Katharina Naschenweng: 83

Constance Picaud: 83

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 82+x20 Upgrade SBC is around 46,100 EA FC Coins. However, the requirement of Team of the Week (TOTW) cards might increase the overall cost of completing the SBC.

82+x20 Upgrade SBC Review

With a low price point of 46,100 EA FC Coins, the 82+x20 Upgrade SBC is worth grinding. On top of that, EA has provided every gamer a chance to complete this exclusive SBC unlimited times for the next two days (until January 30, 2025).

As discussed, with the ongoing TOTY promo, players might have a huge chance to access a few TOTY players upon completing the SBC. However, it fully depends on luck. Even if they don't receive any high-rated promo cards, they'll surely get enough fodder cards to complete other player SBCs.

