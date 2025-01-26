EA FC 25 Federico Dimarco TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Federico Dimarco TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked on X by FUT Sheriff, a reliable leaker. The Italian defender is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world, performing exceptionally well for his club side as well as his national team.

The Inter superstar was part of the Team of the Year vote, with many fans voting for him as the world's best left-back. While he narrowly missed out on a spot in the final TOTY squad, with Alejandro Grimaldo winning the left-back vote, the leaked EA FC 25 Federico Dimarco TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC is a testament to how impressive he has been this season.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Federico Dimarco TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The Serie A defender already has an incredible Road to the Knockouts item this season, with excellent stats that reflect his real-life abilities. However, the EA FC 25 Federico Dimarco TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has the potential to be even better, especially with most TOTY HM items receiving two PlayStyle+ traits.

Dimarco plays as an advanced left-back in Inter's formation and leads the attack on the left flank, switching effortlessly from defense to offense. His in-game stats are an accurate depiction of his abilities, making him an incredibly versatile player under the FC IQ system. As per leaks, this SBC item will possess the stats to be elite-tier in the current meta as well.

What could the EA FC 25 Federico Dimarco TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this rumored SBC item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that he will be 91-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 88

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 87

Physicality: 88

Additionally, this card is rumored to possess the Whipped Pass+ and Power Shot+ PlayStyles, which will be amazing for his position on the virtual pitch. Although not the tallest or the most physically imposing player in-game, his dribbling, pace, passing, and shooting abilities allow him to be an excellent option for gamers who prefer to have offensive wing-backs.

How much could the EA FC 25 Federico Dimarco TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC cost?

The tradeable version of the 89-rated RTTK item costs around 80,000 coins in the current state of the transfer market. If the predicted stats of the SBC version prove to be accurate, a price of around 250,000-300,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

