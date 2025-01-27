EA FC 25 Pedri TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pedri TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish midfielder with an 89-rated version that accurately reflects his abilities. He is regarded as one of the most talented playmakers in the sport today, and his latest special version has the stats and traits to be effective on the virtual pitch as well.

TOTY HM players are the best candidates who were included in the Team of the Year vote but failed to make it into the final TOTY squad. The EA FC 25 Pedri TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC is the perfect example, as the FC Barcelona superstar had an exceptional year for both his club and his national side.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Pedri TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Harry Kane SBC, the EA FC 25 Pedri TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 1:

Declan Rice: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Vitinha: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Federico Dimarco: 84

Kingsley Coman: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Eduardo Camavinga: 83

Task 2: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 2:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solution 3:

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solution 4:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

The SBC does not require any Team of the Week (TOTW) players to be completed, which will make the item even more affordable.

EA FC 25 Pedri TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC: Review

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 300,000 coins. While it is certainly not a cheap item, Pedri's stats and PlayStyles justify the price. The FC Barcelona midfielder has received a significant upgrade to his Pace and Defending stats, which were the areas in which he was lacking the most. He also has the Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle, which will boost his playmaking abilities even further.

