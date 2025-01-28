EA FC 25 TOTW 20 predictions, featuring Mbappe, Haaland and others 

The EA FC 25 TOTW 20 is right on the horizon, and Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and other known faces are rumored to be the main attractions of the lineup. These two TOTY stars have led their club to victory by scoring and providing assists, helping their respective sides move one step closer to the title-winning run.

Players who perform exceptionally well in their respective domestic league matches usually receive boosted versions as a form of Team of the Week (TOTW). With TOTY on the verge of ending, the EA FC 25 TOTW 20 roster could bring back the hype in Ultimate Team with Mbapee and Haaland making headlines.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on real-life match performances.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Mbappe and Haaland are expected to headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 20 roster

While Real Madrid is currently at the top of the LaLiga table, Kylian Mbappe's hattrick against Real Valladolid helped increase their lead even further, as they now have a 4-point lead over Atletico Madrid.

Trending

Several netizens criticized the French prodigy for not performing well in his debut season. However, Mbappe has been phenomenal in January and is now a potential contender for the month's LaLiga POTM. He made history with a hat-trick in his debut season — a first for a Real Madrid player since Gareth Bale's hattrick in 2013/14.

Mbappe in EA FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)

On the other hand, Manchester City's performance took a massive dip, and they currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table. Despite all the setbacks, they managed to hold themselves up and secured a 3-1 victory against one of the title contenders, Chelsea. Erling Haaland bagged one goal and an assist to his name, helping Man City keep their UCL qualification dreams alive.

Read more: Harry Kane TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC

Even though both popular faces have received overpowered TOTY items, the potentially upcoming EA FC 25 TOTW 20 items are expected to be more affordable. This might increase the cards' usability on the virtual pitch.

Haaland in EA FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)

Liverpool secured a 4-1 victory against Ipswich Town. Cody Gakpo was the standout performer scoring two goals and providing one assist, helping the Reds maintain their dominance in the PL. He already possesses a Winter Wildcards version and is expected to be a part of the EA FC 25 TOTW 20 roster.

Furthermore, Sandro Tonali could receive his second TOTW card as his one-goal contribution against Southampton speaks volumes about his talent. Bouremouth's Dango Ouattara scored a phenomenal hat trick against third-position holder Nottingham Forest, which put them ahead of the Red Devils in the PL table.

Lisandro Martinez (Image via EA Sports)

On the other hand, two prominent defenders, Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United and Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal scored crucial goals for their respective clubs during matchday 23, which could potentially secure their place in EA FC 25 TOTW 20.

Also read: Pedri TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC

Coming back to LaLiga, Fermin Lopez is highly likely to be a part of the TOTW 20 squad after he contributed two goals and two assists, helping Barcelona secure a massive 7-1 victory against Valencia.

Nice's goalie Marcin Bulka played a key role against Marseille in the Mediterranean derby by maintaining a clean sheet. The match ended in a 2-0 victory for Nice, who maintained their fourth position in the Ligue 1 table as a result of the victory. His six important saves in that match are something to write home about. Meanwhile, Przemysław Frankowski scored the winning goal for RC Lens against Angers SCO.

Marcin Bulka (Image via EA Sports)

In Serie A, AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic assisted Chukwueze in scoring the decisive goal against Parma and became the MVP, helping his team secure a 3-2 victory.

Although there are several contenders in the EA FC 25 TOTW 20 squad, the aforementioned players stand out to be the best and are expected to feature in the team.

For more TOTW-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback