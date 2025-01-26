EA FC 25 88+ Mixed Icons player pick SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 88+ Mixed Icons player pick SBC in Ultimate Team, providing an improved version of previously released Icon player picks and offering gamers a chance to get their hands on some of the best items in the game. With the rating threshold now increased to 88+, some of the lower-tier Icons will be removed from the player pool.

The Team of the Year promo has delivered plenty of content for gamers to grind for as they continue their hunt for these coveted TOTY players. There are plenty of amazing player SBCs for fans to craft, but the newly released EA FC 25 88+ Mixed Icons player pick SBC is even more appealing as it is repeatable.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 88+ Mixed Icons player pick SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Icon player pick SBC, the EA FC 25 88+ Mixed Icons player pick SBC also needs three squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 86-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 1:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solution 2:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Ricardo Orsolini: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 3: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solution 3:

Jill Roord: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

The SBC requires two Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make this player pick slightly more expensive.

EA FC 25 88+ Mixed Icons player pick SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 350,000 coins with the prices of fodder players in the current state of the transfer market. While this is a steep price, there are plenty of amazing players available in this player pick who are worth millions of coins and could make it a worthwhile proposition.

The SBC is repeatable (Image via EA Sports)

Fodder items are not hard to obtain during the ongoing Team of the Year event due to the large number of Upgrade SBCs being available. Overall, this is a good SBC to grind over time as you open packs to try and obtain a TOTY player.

