EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports released an interesting new EVO during the ongoing Grassroot Greats promo, with the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution allowing gamers to level up silver players and provide them with a massive boost without upgrading them to the gold tier. It is a free EVO and does not require coins or FC Points.

Based on the description provided by EA Sports, this EVO turns back the clock to days when silver items were the meta in Ultimate Team. Not only does the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution offer some massive stat boosts and PlayStyles, but it will also convert the player into a Grassroot Greats item, which has amazing chemistry perks.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution:

Overall : Max 74

: Max 74 Position : LW or RW

: LW or RW Total positions: Max three

Max three PlayStyles : max 10

: max 10 PlayStyle+: Max two

These stipulations allow gamers to choose from a large selection of silver or bronze attackers.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution

Cambiaghi can be used (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options:

Cesinha : 74

: 74 James Forrest: 74

74 Yankuba Minteh: 74

74 Cambiaghi : 74

: 74 Nani : 73

: 73 Jeffrey Schlupp: 73

73 Oscar Bobb: 73

All these players will retain their silver-tier rating status but will receive the Grassroot Greats chemistry perks as well as amazing stat boosts that make them usable under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Complete Winger EVO, which has three levels, the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution has four. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades

Pace +8

Passing +18

Agility+22

Skill moves +4 star

PLyStyle Trickster

Level 2 upgrades

Shooting +9

Reactions +50

Composure +50

Physical +10

PlayStyle Technical

Level 3 upgrades

Pace +8

Balance +22

PlayStyle Flair

PlayStyle+ Technical

Position ST

False 9+

Level 4 upgrades

Shooting +9

Ball control +22

Dribbling +22

PlayStyle+ Trickster

Advanced++

Below are the challenges gamers must complete in any Ultimate Team game mode like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges

Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges

Score at least one goal with your active EVO player in three matches in any game mode.

Level 4 challenges

Score two goals with your active EVO player in any game mode.

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is free and certainly worth completing.

