EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports released an interesting new EVO during the ongoing Grassroot Greats promo, with the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution allowing gamers to level up silver players and provide them with a massive boost without upgrading them to the gold tier. It is a free EVO and does not require coins or FC Points.
Based on the description provided by EA Sports, this EVO turns back the clock to days when silver items were the meta in Ultimate Team. Not only does the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution offer some massive stat boosts and PlayStyles, but it will also convert the player into a Grassroot Greats item, which has amazing chemistry perks.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution:
- Overall: Max 74
- Position: LW or RW
- Total positions: Max three
- PlayStyles: max 10
- PlayStyle+: Max two
These stipulations allow gamers to choose from a large selection of silver or bronze attackers.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered options:
- Cesinha: 74
- James Forrest: 74
- Yankuba Minteh: 74
- Cambiaghi: 74
- Nani: 73
- Jeffrey Schlupp: 73
- Oscar Bobb: 73
All these players will retain their silver-tier rating status but will receive the Grassroot Greats chemistry perks as well as amazing stat boosts that make them usable under the FC IQ system.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution
Unlike the recently released Complete Winger EVO, which has three levels, the EA FC 25 A Star is Born Evolution has four. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades
- Pace +8
- Passing +18
- Agility+22
- Skill moves +4 star
- PLyStyle Trickster
Level 2 upgrades
- Shooting +9
- Reactions +50
- Composure +50
- Physical +10
- PlayStyle Technical
Level 3 upgrades
- Pace +8
- Balance +22
- PlayStyle Flair
- PlayStyle+ Technical
- Position ST
- False 9+
Level 4 upgrades
- Shooting +9
- Ball control +22
- Dribbling +22
- PlayStyle+ Trickster
- Advanced++
Below are the challenges gamers must complete in any Ultimate Team game mode like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges
- Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges
- Score at least one goal with your active EVO player in three matches in any game mode.
Level 4 challenges
- Score two goals with your active EVO player in any game mode.
- Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is free and certainly worth completing.