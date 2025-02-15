EA Sports has introduced the EA FC 25 Complete Winger Evolution in Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to craft their dream winger. Any winger with an overall of 88 or below is eligible for this paid evolution, which boosts their pace, shooting, passing, and dribbling, among other attributes.

Ad

Moreover, the player card also gets the Technical Playstyle+ along with a host of other Playstyles, bringing them up to date with the current meta. Gamers must spend 500 EA FC Points or 60,000 EA FC Coins to upgrade their favorite wingers.

This article will explore all the necessary details related to the Complete Winger Evolution guide in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Check out EA FC 25 review

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Complete Winger Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

All players' cards available in EA FC 25 must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Complete Winger Evolution in Ultimate Team servers. These are the EVO's requirements:

Ad

Trending

Overall : Max 88

: Max 88 Pace : Max 94

: Max 94 Shooting : Max 90

: Max 90 PlayStyles : Max 10

: Max 10 PlayStyles+ : Max 2

: Max 2 Position: LW

The requirements appear to be quite simple and many wingers will be eligible for this incredible evolution.

Read more: Strategic Shift Evolution guide

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Complete Winger Evolution

Neymar is a great option for the latest winger EVO (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

A plethora of player cards are eligible for the EA FC 25 Complete Winger Evolution in Ultimate Team. However, only a few of them stand out as the best options out there for the virtual pitch. Here's a list of player cards gamers must consider evolving through this EVO:

Ad

Neymar Junior: 88

Rafael Leao: 86

Heung Min Son: 88

Eden Hazard: 88

Xavi Simons: 88

Mattia Zaccagni: 87

Savio: 88

Stephan El Shaarawy: 87

Franck Ribery: 88

Vitor Roque: 88

Diogo Jota: 90

Kingsley Coman: 87

Brahim Diaz: 88

Raphinha: 86

All players mentioned above will receive significant boosts to their shooting, passing, dribbling, and several other attributes to perform gracefully under the current EA FC 25 meta.

Also read: Hristo Stoichkov Grassroot Greats Icon SBC

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Complete Winger Evolution

Complete Winger EVO upgrades (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

As mentioned earlier, EA FC 25 Complete Winger Evolution requires 500 EA FC Points or 60,000 EA FC Coins to complete. The paid evolution offers three upgrade levels, each featuring different upgrades of attributes, playstyles, and roles:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 1

Dribbling: 4 (Max 91)

Aggression: 5 (Max 89)

Weak Foot: 2

PlayStyles: Technical, Whipped Pass

Level 2 upgrades

Pace: 2 (Max 92)

Passing: 3 (Max 88)

Skills: 1 (Max 4)

PlayStyles: Rapid, First Touch

Roles: Winger++

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 1

Shooting: 4 (Max 88)

Stamina: 5 (Max 90)

PlayStyles+: Technical+

Roles: Wide Playmaker+, Inside Forward++

The following set of challenges can be completed by participating in numerous Ultimate Team modes, including FUT Champs, Rush, Division Rivals, and Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 2 challenges

Win four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist three goals with your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Level 3 challenges

Win five matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Score four goals with your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Ad

Overall, if your squad lacks a top-notch winger or if you have a chance to upgrade the attributes of your player cards, you should opt for this paid EVO.

For more SBC and EVO guides, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback