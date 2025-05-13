EA Sports has finally dropped the FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs ahead of the FA Cup final matchup between Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on May 17, 2025. Like other standard Showdown items, gamers can access 92-rated items of two-star players from Crystal Palace and City — Adam Wharton and Rico Lewis. As per the norm, either one of the cards will receive a +2 overall upgrade based on which team is crowned the champions.

Ad

This article explores all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs in FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs

Wharton's attributes from Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Like other Showdown SBCs in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team section, the FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs can be obtained by completing different squads individually. However, the overall price of both SBC cards will depend on the fodder prices and EA FC 25 transfer market trends.

Ad

Trending

Let's look at the Adam Wharton Showdown SBC tasks and their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 1

Ewa Pajor: 87

Delphine Cascarino: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Lorenzo Pellegrini: 83

Catarina Macario: 84

Mikel Merino: 85

Nico Williams: 85

Benjamin White: 84

Sadio Mane: 84

Ingrid Syrstad Engen: 84

Unai Simon: 86

Expected price: 20,500 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 2

Marta: 84

Ashley Sanchez: 83

Debinha: 88

Parejo: 83

Phil Foden: 88

Tabitha Chawinga: 84

Katharina Naschenweng: 83

Sherida Spitse: 83

Wendie Renard: 88

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Ewa Pajor: 87

Ad

Expected price: 29,000 EA FC Coins

Task 3: Top Form

Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 3

Ewa Pajor: 87

Gerard Moreno: 83

Catarina Macario: 84

Guro Reiten: 88

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Mattias Svanberg TOTS: 92

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Adrien Rabiot: 83

Ibrahima Konate: 83

Mariona: 84

Domenico Berardi: 83

Expected price: 35,600 EA FC Coins

Read more: Benjamin Sesko TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

Here are the Rico Lewis Showdown SBC tasks and their cheapest solutions:

Ad

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solution 1

Ashley Sanchez: 83

Nicole Billa: 80

Emil Forsberg: 79

Solly March: 78

Marten de Roon: 79

Vincenzo Grifo: 80

Morgan Weaver: 79

Paulina Dudek: 81

Amir Rrahmani: 80

Mohamed Amoura TOTS: 91

Giacomo Bonaventura: 79

Expected price: 21,300 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 2

Mauro Icardi: 83

Cody Gakpo: 83

Dani Olmo: 84

Tabea Sellner: 82

Jess Fishlock: 83

Asisat Oshoala: 85

Jane Campbell: 84

Lois Openda: 85

Fabian Schar: 82

Benjamin White: 84

David De Gea: 84

Ad

Expected price: 12,900 EA FC Coins

Task 3: Top Form

Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 3

Cody Gakpo: 83

Olivier Giroud: 83

Linda Dallmann: 84

Sandy Baltimore: 84

Mattias Svanberg TOTS: 92

Caroline Weir: 84

Ashley Sanchez: 83

Elena Linari: 83

Manuel Akanji: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 83

Expected price: 28,900 EA FC Coins

Also read: Kim Min Jae TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs: Review

Rico Lewis's attributes from the Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs (Image via EA Sports)

While the overall cost to complete the Rico Lewis Showdown SBC is around 62,800 EA FC Coins, the Adam Wharton Showdown SBC costs around 86,000 EA FC Coins. Lewis's showdown item features Rapid+ and Jockey+ playstyles, while Wharton's item possesses Incisive Pass+ and Anticipate+ traits.

Ad

Even though both items feature desirable playstyles in the current meta, completing Lewis's SBC might prove fruitful. Considering the current scenario of both teams, the scale is slightly tipped towards Manchester City. As a result, Rico Lewis' freshly introduced item will likely receive the standard +2 overall boost.

However, with the ongoing TOTS season, gamers can get better cards via different packs. As a result, we recommend not completing the Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs mentioned above unless it's necessary and any of the cards fit their Ultimate Team.

Ad

For more SBC-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More