EA Sports has finally dropped the FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs ahead of the FA Cup final matchup between Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on May 17, 2025. Like other standard Showdown items, gamers can access 92-rated items of two-star players from Crystal Palace and City — Adam Wharton and Rico Lewis. As per the norm, either one of the cards will receive a +2 overall upgrade based on which team is crowned the champions.
This article explores all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs in FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs
Like other Showdown SBCs in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team section, the FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs can be obtained by completing different squads individually. However, the overall price of both SBC cards will depend on the fodder prices and EA FC 25 transfer market trends.
Let's look at the Adam Wharton Showdown SBC tasks and their cheapest solutions:
Task 1: England
- England players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solution 1
- Ewa Pajor: 87
- Delphine Cascarino: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
- Lorenzo Pellegrini: 83
- Catarina Macario: 84
- Mikel Merino: 85
- Nico Williams: 85
- Benjamin White: 84
- Sadio Mane: 84
- Ingrid Syrstad Engen: 84
- Unai Simon: 86
Expected price: 20,500 EA FC Coins
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solution 2
- Marta: 84
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Debinha: 88
- Parejo: 83
- Phil Foden: 88
- Tabitha Chawinga: 84
- Katharina Naschenweng: 83
- Sherida Spitse: 83
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Artem Dovbyk: 84
- Ewa Pajor: 87
Expected price: 29,000 EA FC Coins
Task 3: Top Form
- Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solution 3
- Ewa Pajor: 87
- Gerard Moreno: 83
- Catarina Macario: 84
- Guro Reiten: 88
- Mateo Kovacic: 83
- Mattias Svanberg TOTS: 92
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Adrien Rabiot: 83
- Ibrahima Konate: 83
- Mariona: 84
- Domenico Berardi: 83
Expected price: 35,600 EA FC Coins
Here are the Rico Lewis Showdown SBC tasks and their cheapest solutions:
Task 1: England
- England players: Minimum one
- Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solution 1
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Nicole Billa: 80
- Emil Forsberg: 79
- Solly March: 78
- Marten de Roon: 79
- Vincenzo Grifo: 80
- Morgan Weaver: 79
- Paulina Dudek: 81
- Amir Rrahmani: 80
- Mohamed Amoura TOTS: 91
- Giacomo Bonaventura: 79
Expected price: 21,300 EA FC Coins
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solution 2
- Mauro Icardi: 83
- Cody Gakpo: 83
- Dani Olmo: 84
- Tabea Sellner: 82
- Jess Fishlock: 83
- Asisat Oshoala: 85
- Jane Campbell: 84
- Lois Openda: 85
- Fabian Schar: 82
- Benjamin White: 84
- David De Gea: 84
Expected price: 12,900 EA FC Coins
Task 3: Top Form
- Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solution 3
- Cody Gakpo: 83
- Olivier Giroud: 83
- Linda Dallmann: 84
- Sandy Baltimore: 84
- Mattias Svanberg TOTS: 92
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Ashley Sanchez: 83
- Elena Linari: 83
- Manuel Akanji: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Aubrey Kingsbury: 83
Expected price: 28,900 EA FC Coins
EA FC 25 Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs: Review
While the overall cost to complete the Rico Lewis Showdown SBC is around 62,800 EA FC Coins, the Adam Wharton Showdown SBC costs around 86,000 EA FC Coins. Lewis's showdown item features Rapid+ and Jockey+ playstyles, while Wharton's item possesses Incisive Pass+ and Anticipate+ traits.
Even though both items feature desirable playstyles in the current meta, completing Lewis's SBC might prove fruitful. Considering the current scenario of both teams, the scale is slightly tipped towards Manchester City. As a result, Rico Lewis' freshly introduced item will likely receive the standard +2 overall boost.
However, with the ongoing TOTS season, gamers can get better cards via different packs. As a result, we recommend not completing the Adam Wharton vs Rico Lewis Showdown SBCs mentioned above unless it's necessary and any of the cards fit their Ultimate Team.
