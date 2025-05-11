EA FC 25 Kim Min Jae TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

Following the rollout of the Bundesliga TOTS roster, EA Sports has released the Kim Min Jae TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team servers. Upon completing this squad-building challenge, gamers can access a 94-rated version of Bayern Munich's star defender that features excellent attributes across the board.

With Bayern Munich crowned as the 2024/25 Bundesliga champions, it isn't surprising that the South Korean defender has secured a spot in the TOTS Honorable Mentions squad. Not only has he been a solid defender his squadmates could rely on, but he also helped build up from the back, making him a valuable asset to the team.

The freshly introduced SBC item is expected to mirror Min Jae's real-life performance on the virtual pitch and is likely to be a worthy investment for most gamers. This article will discuss the requirements of the FC 25 Kim Min Jae TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC and the best fodder items to use to complete it in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Kim Min Jae TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks and cheapest solutions to complete Kim Min Jae TOTS HM SBC (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Kim Min Jae TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC requires four tasks to be completed to access the card. However, note that the overall cost of this SBC is subject to change depending on the recent trends of the fodder cards in the EA FC 25 transfer market.

Here's a list of all the tasks and their optimal and cheapest solutions to complete the Honourable Mentions SBC:

Task 1: FC Bayern Munchen

FC Bayern Munchen players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 1

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Leroy Sane: 85

Guro Reiten: 88

Alessandro Bastoni: 87

Marcel Sabitzer: 84

Cole Palmer: 85

Andrew Robertson: 85

Dominique Janssen : 84

84 Irene Paredes: 88

Kailen Sheridan: 85

David De Gea: 84

Expected price: 30,800 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 2

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Guro Reiten: 88

Aleix García: 84

Casemiro: 84

Phil Foden: 88

Hannah Blundell: 84

Beth Mead: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Sadio Mane: 84

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Expected price: 41,500 EA FC Coins

Task 3+4: 88-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solution 3+4

Marie Katoto: 88

Gregor Kobel: 88

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

James Maddison: 85

Florian Wirtz: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 89

John Stones: 85

Irene Paredes: 88

Jules Kounde: 88

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Expected price: 59,500 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Kim Min Jae TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Kim Min Jae TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC card attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete the FC 25 Kim Min Jae TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 191,300 EA FC Coins. Considering the elite tier attributes and the player's caliber, it'll be a steal deal for gamers who can afford it. Along with 4-star skills and a 4-star weak foot, the item also features three desirable Playstyles+ — Jockey+, Intercept+, and Anticipate+ — to outplay any top-notch striker on the virtual pitch.

Kim Min Jae's TOTS Honourable Mentions version should be especially effective during 1v1 scenarios while maintaining decent ball possession. Moreover, thanks to its Bundesliga and Bayern Munich chemistry links, this SBC item will be a perfect fit for those who possess a Bundesliga-centric Ultimate Team.

