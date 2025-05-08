EA FC 25 Bryan Mbeumo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The FC 25 Bryan Mbeumo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC IS live on Ultimate Team servers. Gamers can now access the 92-rated Cameroonian winger, featuring excellent attributes across the board that can be essential in outplaying any top-notch opponents on the virtual pitch.

With Brentford holding a top 10 position on the Premier League table, Mbeumo has played a key role in their success. He has contributed 18 goals and provided seven crucial assists for his team. Thus, Mbeumo's addition to the Honourable Mentions squad is well-deserved, and the freshly introduced item will likely be a good investment.

This article discusses all key aspects of the Bryan Mbeumo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, along with the tasks and their cheapest solutions to access the item.

Check out EA FC 25 review

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Bryan Mbeumo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks to complete Mbeumo's TOTS SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other Honourable Mentions SBC, gamers must complete tasks (two in this case) to access the Bryan Mbeumo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC. However, the overall cost to complete the item might increase depending on the EA FC 25 transfer market trends.

Additionally, EA Sports has taken a unique approach with this particular SBC. Both tasks required to complete the Mbeumo SBC will provide gamers with two more Honourable Mentions cards of his teammates: Mikkel Damsgaard and Yoane Wissa. The two items have an overall rating of 90.

Here are all the tasks and cheapest solutions to complete the Cameroonian forward's squad-building challenge item:

Task 1: Mikkel Damsgaard

Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Marta: 84

Ewelina Kamczyk: 81

Rachel Hill: 81

Marco Asensio: 81

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Alisha Lehmann: 81

Niamh Charles: 81

Vanessa Gilles: 83

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Paul Mullin TOTS: 91

Luana: 82

Expected price: 19,500 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Yoane Wissa

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2

Lieke Martens Van Leer: 83

Guro Reiten: 88

Svenja Huth: 85

Xavi Simons: 83

Parejo: 83

Luana: 82

Steph Catley: 83

James Maddison: 85

Linda Dallmann: 84

Ona Batlle: 85

Mary Earps: 86

Expected price: 20,900 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Bryan Mbeumo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Mbeumo's SBC card stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete the Bryan Mbeumo TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 41,800 EA FC Coins. Considering all the PlayStyles+ and attributes of the Brentford forward, it appears to be a steal. Apart from the RW, the item also possesses RM and ST as alternate positions, proving its versatility on the virtual pitch.

Moreover, Mbeumo's TOTS SBC item features Power Shot+, Press Proven+, and Quick Step+ playstyle traits. Apart from these, it possesses five other basic playstyles to exploit on the virtual field. Additionally, the card has 5-star skills and a 4-star weak foot, along with an explosive playstyle.

Those who want to add a versatile midfielder at an affordable price to their Premier League-centric Ultimate Team can consider Mbeumo.

For more updates on TOTS SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25.

