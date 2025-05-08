EA FC 25 leaks: Kim Min Jae might arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective in Ultimate Team

Bayern Munich star Kim Min Jae is expected to arrive as a Team Of The Season (TOTS) item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. According to Fut_Scoreboard on X, the South Korean defender will receive an overpowered TOTS edition in the form of an objective or SBC. With all the hype surrounding the Bundesliga TOTS roster's arrival, Min Jae's rumored item would add to EA FC fans' excitement.

We explore all the leaked details regarding the rumored Kim Min Jae TOTS item in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@FutScoreboard, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Kim Min Jae TOTS SBC/objective item leaked on social media

Kim Min Jae holds an important place in Bayern Munich's backline, helping the squad achieve defensive depth. With the help of his defensive awareness, Stern des Südens has already achieved wonders in the top-flight of European football. With Bayern Munich crowned Bundesliga 2024/25 Champions, the South Korean defender might get his place in the TOTS roster.

Currently, Kim Min Jae possesses only two special editions (Team of the Week and Thunderstruck), apart from his 83-rated Rare gold card. His top-most 87-rated card has already been introduced as an objective card in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

However, that Thunderstruck item failed to find a place in that meta. If the rumored attributes of Fut_Scoreboard hold true, the Munich defender could be a formidable force with in the virtual field.

Read more: Benjamin Sesko is rumored to arrive as TOTS SBC/objective

What will the EA FC 25 Kim Min Jae TOTS SBC/objective item look like?

Gamers are quite excited about the upcoming Bundesliga TOTS roster. However, EA Sports hasn't revealed any attributes or the player cards that will be included in the roster. Fut_Scoreboard has predicted that Kim Min Jae will possess a 94-rated CB card. Here's a list of all the predicted stats across the board:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 50

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 80

Defending: 94

Physicality: 91

Apart from these exciting stats mentioned above, the Bayern Munich defender is rumored to possess Jockey+, Anticipate+, and Intercept+ playstyles. All three aforementioned PlayStyles+ traits are quite desirable in the current EA FC 25 meta.

Both predicted 94 defending and 91 physicality stats would complement these PlayStyles+ in the virtual pitch, helping the CB's TOTS item become almost unstoppable in any 1v1 scenarios and keeping ball possession. Those who're still looking for a solid CB from the Bundesliga might opt for this item post-release.

If Min Jae's card arrives as an SBC, it might be worth over 500,000 EA FC Coins, considering its predicted traits. However, if the item arrives as an objective, it'll be a steal deal for gamers to access this South Korean defender for free.

For more updates regarding the TOTS promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

