EA FC 25 leaks: Benjamin Sesko is rumored to arrive as TOTS SBC/objective

With the ongoing Team Of The Season (TOTS) promo season, Benjamin Sesko might arrive as an SBC or an objective in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team servers, according to @Fut_Scoreboard on X. The RB Leipzig's star striker has performed decently in Bundesliga 2024/25, helping his squad maintain a top-seven position in the league table.

This article will explore all the leaked details we have on Benjamin Sesko's rumored TOTS item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Benjamin Sesko could arrive as TOTS SBC/objective item in EA FC 25

Despite being a 21-year-old striker, Benjamin Sesko has made a name for himself in the top flight of the German football scene. His positioning sense and shooting prowess have really been the talk of the town. By adding 13 goals and five assists to his tally, he's expected to deserve a spot in the upcoming Bundesliga TOTS squad.

Currently, Sesko possesses two special editions: UCL RTTK and Future Stars, apart from his 79-rated rare gold edition. Among these, his 91-rated Future Stars item has the highest rating so far.

If the rumor from Fut_Scoreboard stands true, the Leipzig star will end up receiving his first-ever TOTS edition with a few overpowered attributes and PlayStyles+. Additionally, he might earn his place as a relevant card in Bundesliga-centric Ultimate Teams.

What will the EA FC 25 Benjamin Sesko TOTS SBC/objective item look like?

EA Sports hasn't announced any information related to the Bundesliga TOTS squad. However, according to Fut_Scoreboard's prediction, the Slovenian striker will receive a 92-rated ST card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 92

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 60

Physicality: 93

Apart from exciting attributes, the Slovenian player is likely to possess Aerial+, Technical+, and Low-Driven Shot+ playstyle. A height of 195 cm definitely helps the item exploit Aerial+ playstyle. However, this isn't something meta or suitable in the current EA FC 25 playstyle. On the other hand, the predicted 91 dribbling and 92 shooting seems well-aligned to utilize the rest of the desirable playstyles.

If this rumored item releases as an SBC, it might cost 450,000 to 550,000 EA FC coins. It's expected to possess better attributes compared to his 91-rated Future stars card in Ultimate Team. However, if he appears as an objective player, gamers can access him for free by completing a handful of tasks.

