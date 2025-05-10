  • home icon
EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 10, 2025 18:09 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution in Ultimate Team, offering gamers to upgrade their centre-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with some amazing PlayStyles. This is a paid EVO and requires 75,000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it worth the investment.

This is the latest defensive EVO to be released during Team of the Season, following the recently released No Nonsense Evolution. While the latter focused exclusively on defenders from English club football, the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution can be used on a wide variety of players.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 91
  • Pace: Max 90
  • Physical: Max 90
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max three
  • Position: CB

These stipulations are pretty lenient and will allow plenty of players to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:

  • Ledley King: 91
  • Javier Mascherano: 91
  • Leny Yoro: 91
  • Eder Militao: 91
  • William Saliba: 90
  • Pau Cubarsi: 90
  • Lothar Matthaus: 90
  • Virgil van Dijk: 90
  • Jaap Stam: 89
  • Lucio: 89
All these players will become elite-tier centre-backs under the FC IQ system if used in this Evolution.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Street Memories EVO, the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +3 (Max 90)
  • Defending +8 (Max 94)
  • Physical +6 (Max 92)
  • Agility +10 (Max 83)
  • PlayStyle Anticipate
  • Stopper++

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Physical +5 (Max 92)
  • Balance +10 (Max 83)
  • Ball control +6 (Max 86)
  • Dribbling +6 (Max 86)
  • PlayStyle Intercept
  • PlayStyle Block

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Pace +5 (Max 90)
  • Defending +8 (Max 94)
  • Reactions +10 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyle Long Ball pass
  • PlayStyle+ Anticipate

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Physical +5 (Max 92)
  • Composure +10 (Max 90)
  • Playstyle Aerial
  • PlayStyle Intercept+
  • Defender++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

