EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution in Ultimate Team, offering gamers to upgrade their centre-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with some amazing PlayStyles. This is a paid EVO and requires 75,000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it worth the investment.

Ad

This is the latest defensive EVO to be released during Team of the Season, following the recently released No Nonsense Evolution. While the latter focused exclusively on defenders from English club football, the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution can be used on a wide variety of players.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall: Max 91

Pace: Max 90

Physical: Max 90

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

Position: CB

These stipulations are pretty lenient and will allow plenty of players to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:

Ledley King: 91

Javier Mascherano: 91

Leny Yoro: 91

Eder Militao: 91

William Saliba: 90

Pau Cubarsi: 90

Lothar Matthaus: 90

Virgil van Dijk: 90

Jaap Stam: 89

Lucio: 89

Ad

All these players will become elite-tier centre-backs under the FC IQ system if used in this Evolution.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Street Memories EVO, the EA FC 25 Your Favourite Figurine Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +3 (Max 90)

Defending +8 (Max 94)

Physical +6 (Max 92)

Agility +10 (Max 83)

PlayStyle Anticipate

Stopper++

Level 2 upgrades:

Physical +5 (Max 92)

Balance +10 (Max 83)

Ball control +6 (Max 86)

Dribbling +6 (Max 86)

PlayStyle Intercept

PlayStyle Block

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 90)

Defending +8 (Max 94)

Reactions +10 (Max 90)

PlayStyle Long Ball pass

PlayStyle+ Anticipate

Level 4 upgrades:

Physical +5 (Max 92)

Composure +10 (Max 90)

Playstyle Aerial

PlayStyle Intercept+

Defender++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More