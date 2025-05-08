EA FC 25 No Nonsense Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 No Nonsense Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade center-backs from various tiers of English club football. This includes defenders from the Premier League, BWSL, or EFL Championship. No Nonsense is a free EVO and does not require any FC Coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will likely make it even more popular amongst gamers.
This is the final EVO to be released during the Premier League Team of the Season event. Not only does the EA FC 25 No Nonsense Evolution offer some massive upgrades, especially for a free Evolution, but it also transforms a defender of your choice into a TOTS item.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 No Nonsense Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 No Nonsense Evolution:
- Overall: Max 90
- Pace: Max 91
- Physical: Max 90
- Position: CB
- PlayStyles: Max ten
- PlayStyles+: Max three
- Leagues: Premier League/EFL Championship/BWSL
These requirements will allow a lot of top-tier CBs to be eligible for the amazing upgrades on offer.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 No Nonsense Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered options to use in this EVO:
- Vincent Kompany: 90
- William Saliba: 90
- Virgil van Dijk: 90
- John Stones: 89
- Jaap Stam: 89
- Matthijs De Ligt: 88
- Khusanov: 88
All these players will become elite-tier centre-backs under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 No Nonsense Evolution
Similar to the recently released Street Memories EVO, the EA FC 25 No Nonsense Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +4 (Max 88)
- Defending +3 (Max 93)
- PlayStyle Bruiser
- Stopper+
Level 2 upgrades:
- Defending +4 (Max 93)
- Physical +6 (Max 91)
- PlayStyle Block
- PlayStyle+ Bruiser
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +4 (Max 88)
- Physical +6 (Max 91)
- PlayStyle Slide Tackle
- PlayStyle+ Block
Level 4 upgrades:
- Defending +4 (Max 93)
- PlayStyle Aerial
- Defender++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to unlock the boosts offered by the EVO:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.