EA FC 25 Benjamin Sesko TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has dropped the FC 25 Benjamin Sesko TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to access an upgraded and overpowered version of RB Leipzig's #30. The freshly introduced item features quite a few meta PlayStyles along with excellent attributes across the board, making it one of the highly sought-after cards for Bundesliga-centric Ultimate Teams.
With Leipzig holding seventh position on the Bundesliga table, Sesko enjoyed a decent 2024/25 campaign with the squad. He added 13 goals and five assists to his tally, earning his rightful spot in the Honourable Mentions Squad.
On that note, this article will explore all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the Benjamin Sesko TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC.
Check out EA FC 25 review
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Benjamin Sesko TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Like the recently released Van Drongelen TOTS HM SBC, the FC 25 Benjamin Sesko TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC requires only one squad to be completed. However, gamers must note that the overall pricing may increase over time depending on the current EA FC 25 market trends.
That said, here's a list of the only task and its cheapest solution to access the Slovenian striker's upgraded item:
Task 1: Benjamin Sesko
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solution 1
- Bethany England: 82
- Lynn Williams: 83
- Aurelien Tchouameni: 85
- Sandro Tonali: 85
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Aleix García: 84
- David Alaba: 85
- Fabian Schar: 82
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Guglielmo Vicario: 84
- Christiane Endler: 88
Expected Price: 20,700 EA FC Coins
EA FC 25 Benjamin Sesko TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall price to complete the Benjamin Sesko TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 20,700 EA FC Coins. Considering a few elite-tier attributes across the board, the price appears to be a steal deal. The freshly introduced TOTS item features Technical+, Low-Driven Shot+, and Aerial+ playstyles.
Furthermore, EA has introduced seven more basic PlayStyles to make the Slovenian striker's TOTS item aligned with the current meta. While players can easily utilize Low-Driven Shot+ playstyle with a 5-star weak foot and 92 shooting stat, a 91 dribbling, along with Technical+, will do wonders in some cases.
Read more — Lois Openda TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions
However, the Aerial+ can't be considered a useful playstyle in the current FC 25 meta. In any case, it can become easily well-suited in a Bundesliga-centric Ultimate Team.
For more updates regarding TOTS-related SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.