EA FC 25 Ricky Van Drongelen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the FC 25 Ricky Van Drongelen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to access a 90-rated CB card of Samsunspor star defender, Van Drongelen. By securing the fourth position in the Super Lig table, Samsunspor has shown a decent performance at the domestic level.
Samsunspor's backline, including Van Drongelen, has been consistent with their performance. As a result, he secured a rightful spot in the TOTS Honourable Mentions squad.
This article will discuss all the necessary aspects, including the tasks and their cheapest solution to access the Ricky Van Drongelen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item in FC 25 Ultimate Team.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ricky Van Drongelen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Like any other TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC card, Ricky Van Drongelen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC requires players to complete multiple squads (only one in this case). Unfortunately, we can't mention an exact price as the overall price to access this item will solely depend on the fodder cards' prices in the EA FC 25 transfer market.
Regardless, here's the only task and its cheapest solution to access the Super Lig defender's TOTS SBC:
Task 1: Ricky Van Drongelen
- Netherlands Players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solution 1
- Kailen Sheridan: 85
- Brahim Diaz: 82
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
- Marcel Sabitzer: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 82
- Enzo Fernandez: 82
- Amel Majri: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Dani Olmo: 84
- Manuela Zinsberger: 84
Expected Price: 12,500 EA FC Coins.
EA FC 25 Ricky Van Drongelen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall cost to complete the Ricky Van Drongelen TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 12,500 EA FC Coins. Considering the attributes, it's a decent price. This freshly introduced Honourable Mentions SBC item features Block+, Slide Tackle+, and Bruiser+ playstyle traits.
Although Ricky Van Drongelen's TOTS SBC possesses several decent stats across the board, the Super Lig and Netherlands link might not be beneficial for the item to fit in any Ultimate Team. However, beginners who are still looking for a strong defender with some decent attributes can use him either as a backup or main defender in any Ultimate team.
