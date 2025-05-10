EA FC 25 Lars Ricken On this Day Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has introduced the FC 25 Lars Ricken On this Day Hero SBC on Ultimate Team servers. Like any other SBC cards, gamers must complete a set of tasks to access a 95-rated card of the German attacking midfielder. This freshly released iteration has been released to celebrate his two goals against FC Nürnberg on May 10, 2003.
With the Bundesliga's TOTS edition cards released in-game, it'll be the ideal time for gamers to add this German midfielder to their Ultimate Team. On that note, this article will explore the list of tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete Lars Ricken On this Day Hero SBC in FC 25 Ultimate Team.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lars Ricken On this Day Hero SBC
Similar to a recently released Michael Owen OTD Icon SBC, players must complete a few tasks (seven in this case) to get their hands on the recently released Lars Ricken On this Day Hero SBC. However, note that the following set of fodder cards' prices might increase based on the FC 25 market trends.
That said, here's a detailed list of tasks and their cheapest solution to complete the German attacking midfielders SBC:
Task 1: Germany
- England players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solution 1
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Lois Openda: 85
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Georgia Stanway: 84
- Yui Hasegawa: 84
- Phil Foden: 88
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Lukas Hradecky: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
Expected Price: 41,500 EA FC Coins
Task 2: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solution 2
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Crystal Dunn: 84
- Mattias Svanberg TOTS: 92
- Sandro Tonali: 85
- Phil Foden: 88
- Lisa Boattin: 84
- Millie Bright: 85
- Leah Williamson: 85
- Beth Mead: 88
- Gregor Kobel: 88
Expected Price: 57,300 EA FC Coins
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solution 3
- Rachel Daly: 85
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 85
- Phil Foden: 88
- Mattias Svanberg TOTS: 92
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Sandro Tonali: 85
- Debinha: 88
- Griedge Mbock: 84
- Sara Doorsoun TOTS: 93
- Rodrigo De Paul: 84
- Svenja Huth: 85
Expected Price: 57,500 EA FC Coins
Task 4: 89-Rated Squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solution 4
- Sophie Weidauer TOTS: 93
- Eugenie Le Sommer: 85
- Alba Redondo: 84
- Mattias Svanberg TOTS: 92
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Kadeisha Buchanan: 84
- Simon Banza TOTS: 91
- Millie Bright: 85
- Sara Doorsoun TOTS: 93
- Marcus Thuram: 83
- Guglielmo Vicario: 84
Expected Price: 72,000 EA FC Coins
Task 5: 89-Rated Squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solution 5
- Mohamed Amoura TOTS: 91
- Rachel Daly: 85
- Cole Palmer: 85
- Sophie Weidauer TOTS: 93
- Rodrigo De Paul: 84
- Mattias Svanberg TOTS: 92
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Antoine Griezmann: 88
- N'Golo Kante: 85
- Mary Earps: 86
Expected Price: 72,500 EA FC Coins
Task 6: 90-Rated Squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solution 6
- Sophie Weidauer TOTS: 93
- Debinha: 88
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Mattias Svanberg TOTS: 92
- Caitlin Foord: 85
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- João Cancelo: 86
- Sara Doorsoun TOTS: 93
- Willi Orban TOTS: 93
- John Stones: 85
- Leah Williamson: 85
Expected Price: 87,500 EA FC Coins
Task 7: 90-Rated Squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solution 7
- Eugenie Le Sommer: 85
- Sophie Weidauer TOTS: 93
- Mikel Merino: 85
- Sakina Karchaoui: 87
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Mattias Svanberg TOTS: 92
- Fridolina Rolfo: 86
- Willi Orban TOTS: 93
- Irene Paredes: 88
- James Maddison: 85
- Sara Doorsoun TOTS: 93
Expected Price: 88,500 EA FC Coins
EA FC 25 Lars Ricken On this Day Hero SBC: Review
The expected cost to complete the EA FC 25 Lars Ricken On this Day Hero SBC is around 478,000 EA FC Coins. Considering the elite-tier attributes and decent PlayStyles+, the item asks for a fair price.
With 5-star skills and 5-star weak foot traits, the item possesses Finesse Shot+, Incisive Pass+, and Pinged Pass+ plyastyle traits. Most of its attributes across the board, such as 95 pace, 92 shooting, 92 passing, and 92 dribbling, will complement the aforementioned PlayStyles+.
With Bundesliga and Germany chemistry links, Lars Ricken's TOTS item will be best fitted in any Bundesliga-centric Ultimate Team. It has the caliber to be a force to be reckoned with under the current EA FC 25 meta.
For more information on daily SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.