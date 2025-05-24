EA FC 25 Added Time in Lisbon Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Added Time in Lisbon Evolution in Ultimate Team, paying tribute to Sergio Ramos' equalizing goal against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 UEFA Champions League Final. This is a paid EVO that costs around 125,000 coins or 500 FC Points and provides a centre-back of your choice with massive upgrades.
With LaLiga Team of the Season being live in Ultimate Team, this is the perfect opportunity for EA Sports to release an EVO based on Spanish legend Sergio Ramos. The EA FC 25 Added Time in Lisbon Evolution encapsulates his historic goal perfectly, as it offers the Power Header+ PlayStyle along with some amazing boosts.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Added Time in Lisbon Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Added Time in Lisbon Evolution:
- Overall: Max 92
- Defending: Max 97
- Physical: Max 98
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max three
- Position: CB
- Total Positions: Max three
These stipulations will allow plenty of top-tier centre-backs to be used in this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Added Time in Lisbon Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered options:
- Rio Ferdinand: 92
- Paulo Maldini: 92
- Benjamin Pavard: 92
- Carlos Alberto: 92
- Antonio Rudiger: 92
- Jaap Stam: 91
- Virgil van Dijk: 90
- William Saliba: 90
All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Added Time in Lisbon Evolution
Similar to the recently released Hero in a Half Shell EVO, the EA FC 25 Added Time in Lisbon Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Position RB
- Shooting +8 (Max 80)
- Pace +10 (Max 91)
- Power Header+ playStyle
- Defender++, Ball playing Defender++
Level 2 upgrades:
- Passing +12 (Max 89)
- Defending +14 (Max 94)
- Weak Foot +2 star
- Skills +2 star
- Bruiser and Slide Tackle PlayStyles
Level 3 upgrades:
- Agility +8 (Max 85)
- Balance +7 (Max 85)
- Ball control +7 (Max 90)
- Dribbling +8 (Max 85)
- Anticipate+ Playstyle
- Fullback++
Level 4 upgrades:
- Reactions +8 (Max 91)
- Physical +14 (Max 91)
- Composure +7 (Max 92)
- Stopper++
- Bruiser+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.